Editor's take: The number of peripherals designed to release fragrances at computer desks is growing at a curious pace. To that end, Taiwanese company Apacer claims that external SSDs can provide an augmented sensory experience if a few drops of essential oil are applied to their surface.

Asus introduced the Fragrance Mouse earlier this year, aiming to bring a fragrant, almost synesthetic experience to the otherwise metallic world of computers. Now, another Taiwanese manufacturer is embracing the same concept while adding a touch of environmental friendliness.

Apacer claims the AS712 is the world's first SSD with an essential oil diffuser, designed for tech workers who deserve to dream of a more relaxed lifestyle while battling unreliable machines and confused corporate users.

The portable solid-state drive comes with a fixed "cradle" and a diffuser stone, both made from sustainable materials includng natural bamboo and reservoir silt. While the cradle isn't strictly required – the SSD can connect to a PC via a USB-C cable – it is essential for getting the full sensory experience.

Users can add a few drops of essential oil to either the SSD's bamboo surface or the diffuser stone in the cradle, start the PC, and enjoy a newly fragrant workspace. The oil isn't included in the box, and adding more than two drops isn't recommended, as it could damage the device.

While Apacer is emphasizing the AS712's unique aesthetics and sustainability, the technical specs are solid. The external SSD is available in a 1TB capacity and supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. It uses 3D NAND flash chips, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 900 MB/s.

Both the cradle and the SSD are crafted from natural bamboo, giving each AS712 unit unique characteristics. Apacer notes that bamboo can naturally vary in node placement, texture, and color tone.

The AS712 SSD supports a wide range of operating systems and platforms, including macOS and Chrome OS. Apacer offers a three-year limited warranty, though pricing details have not been disclosed. It's likely that nature enthusiasts and affluent PC users will be willing to pay a premium for this kind of IT novelty.