In context: You might consider yourself good at video games, but are you good enough to be a video games tutor? Elon Musk's xAI is looking to hire people who fit this description to train Grok, improving the AI chatbot's ability to build video games. It pays $45 to $100 per hour, though you need to be more than just a badass CoD player to get the job.

xAI advertises the Video Games Tutor role as specifically being for an AI tutor specialized in video games. The candidate will be training and refining Grok to excel in video game concepts, mechanics, and generation.

The listing explains that the role involves using proprietary software to provide labels, annotations, and inputs on projects involving game mechanics, narratives, and design elements.

Being an experienced and proficient gamer is a preferred trait, but the position requires a varied skill set. Candidates must have demonstrated high proficiency in game design, computer science, interactive media, or a related field. Strong judgment in video game quality, proficiency in analyzing gaming content, and ability to reference game development tools are some of the other requirements.

The job can be based in Palo Alto, California, or fully remote. An Elon Musk company offering a work-from-home option is pretty surprising, considering the world's richest person seems to hate remote work even more than former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The listing does note, however, that the remote option is only for those with "strong self-motivation."

The job pays between $45 and $100 per hour, based on experience, along with other benefits such as medical coverage.

xAI currently has 231 jobs advertised on its website, covering everything from engineers and technical staff to other types of AI tutors and finance officers. They're based in several US locations and internationally, including in the UK and Ireland.

Grok was in the news last month when the US General Services Administration (GSA) announced a partnership with xAI that allows agencies to buy the chatbot models at a cost of 42 cents per organization – less than the $1 per year OpenAI charges for access to its ChatGPT services.