The big picture: Eight years after its debut, Game Pass remains central to Xbox's identity as a platform. The subscription is slowly redefining how people play and pay for games. But the latest price hike shows that even Microsoft, with all its muscle, is running up against the limits of the streaming model it helped popularize. The economics of "Netflix for games" are proving tougher to scale than anyone expected.

Microsoft's decision to raise prices for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service has reignited debate over whether the company's ambitious streaming strategy is delivering the financial returns it once hoped for.

The top-tier plan now costs $30 per month – up 50 percent – marking one of the most substantial single price increases since the platform's debut in 2017. Gamers' reaction was swift, with cancellations reaching record numbers following the price hike announcement and video game retailer GameStop posting a cartoon implying customers should buy games in stores instead.

For Xbox, the move underscores a larger challenge: turning its vast catalog of games and expensive studio acquisitions into a sustainable business amid rising development and infrastructure costs. Bloomberg interviews with several current and former Xbox employees suggest that the shift toward streaming has not produced the explosive revenue growth Microsoft projected, even after the $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard in 2023.

Don't call it a comeback pic.twitter.com/NAIIj7rDTU – GameStop (@gamestop) October 1, 2025

Those familiar with the company's internal discussions say subscription access to blockbuster titles such as Call of Duty has reduced high-margin unit sales across both console and PC, costing Xbox more than $300 million last year.

Industry analysts say the new pricing reflects an effort to align subscription revenue with the cost of maintaining the service's heavy technical demands. "Game Pass hasn't delivered the explosive growth Microsoft anticipated post-Activision, and they've realized their infrastructure costs don't align with their pricing model," said Joost Van Dreunen, founder of video-game analytics firm Aldora. Microsoft declined to comment.

When Game Pass launched eight years ago, its pitch resembled the early streaming models of Netflix and Disney+: broad access, low entry price. At $10 per month, subscribers could play from a rotating library of more than 100 older games. In 2018, Xbox began offering new first-party releases on the same day they launched – an internal flashpoint at the time, given the development costs of modern titles that can exceed hundreds of millions of dollars. Instead of $70 per game, consumers were now subscribing to an all-you-can-play ecosystem.

The strategy coincided with a series of major acquisitions. Alongside Activision Blizzard, Microsoft bought up smaller developers to ensure a steady pipeline of exclusives. The company told British regulators at the time that expanding Game Pass's catalog was one of the main reasons for the Activision deal.

Yet the economics have proved difficult. IGN reported that while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 became the best-selling US game of 2024 and set a Game Pass record for same-day subscriptions, 82 percent of physical and digital sales came from Sony's PlayStation. Many Xbox players, analysts said, likely subscribed for a month or two instead of buying the full-priced game.

The slowdown in growth is apparent in Microsoft's own numbers. Game Pass subscriptions climbed 80 percent between 2020 and 2021 but only 36 percent from 2022 through 2024. The company last reported 34 million subscribers in early 2024. While Xbox said the service remained profitable, generating almost $5 billion in revenue for the year ending June 2024, its broader games division has faced turbulence.

The company has imposed multiple rounds of layoffs – 650 positions cut last September following 1,900 earlier in the year – and canceled at least four games under development.

Some veterans of Xbox's studios argue the business model itself undercuts traditional revenue streams. Former Xbox Game Studios vice president Shannon Loftis said recently that while Game Pass has helped smaller titles reach audiences, most subscriber growth has come "at the expense of retail revenue."

Former FTC Chair Lina Khan, who opposed Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, wrote on X that recent price hikes and layoffs "harm both gamers and developers."