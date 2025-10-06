Rumor mill: Intel's upcoming Panther Lake CPU lineup has been making headlines as of late, particularly after the company shared an architectural overview with journalists during last month's Tech Tour 2025. Now, several SKUs from the Panther Lake family have reportedly leaked, revealing their names and core configurations.

According to tipster Sly on the Chinese hardware forum Chiphell, Panther Lake will launch with at least 12 SKUs, including four Core Ultra X chips for premium laptops, four standard Core Ultra CPUs for high-power gaming laptops, and four low-power U-series processors for thin-and-light notebooks.

The post suggests that the Core Ultra X lineup will consist of the Core Ultra 9 X388H, Core Ultra 7 X368H, Core Ultra 7 X358H, and Core Ultra 5 X338H. The first three will feature 16 CPU cores comprised of four performance cores, eight efficient cores, and four low-power cores alongside 12 Xe3 Celestial GPU cores. The final model will have a 12-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

The regular Core Ultra-H family will reportedly include four SKUs: the Core Ultra 9 375H, Core Ultra 7 355H, Core Ultra 7 345H, and Core Ultra 5 325H. All four will feature quad-core Xe3 Celestial GPUs. While the first three chips will offer 16 CPU cores, the Core Ultra 5 will have only 12.

For the low-power Core Ultra-U lineup, the four SKUs are said to be the Core Ultra 7 360U, Core Ultra 5 350U, Core Ultra 5 340U, and Core Ultra 3 320U. The top three chips will feature octa-core CPUs paired with quad-core GPUs, while the last one will have a six-core CPU mated to an eight-core Celestial GPU.

It's worth noting that a recent leak suggested a slightly different naming convention for the Panther Lake SKUs. According to a Weibo post by tipster Golden Pig Upgrade, the Core Ultra X family will include the Core Ultra X9 388H, Core Ultra X7 368H, Core Ultra X7 358H, and Core Ultra 5 338H. Both sources agree that only the top three SKUs will receive the full 12 Xe3 GPU cores.