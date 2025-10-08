In a nutshell: Battlefield 6 is set to debut on major gaming platforms in the coming days. The latest installment in EA's warfaring FPS series comes with ambitious player count expectations, and early reports indicate that the developers have put significant effort into meeting them.

Battlefield 6 is officially launching on October 10, 2025, but some lucky gamers have already managed to get their hands on early copies. According to reports from the Battlefield subreddit, the PS5 version of the game includes the full game data on the Blu-ray disc meaning players can jump into the action without waiting for a lengthy download. Some early players are even successfully connecting to online servers.

However, the physical release clearly states that a persistent internet connection is required. Both the campaign and multiplayer modes in Battlefield 6 depend on a stable connection. Additionally, optical discs are significantly slower than the SSDs found in modern consoles and PCs, so installing the game locally is still recommended for optimal performance.

A big-budget, AAA project like Battlefield 6 including the entire game assets on the physical disc is increasingly rare. Major studios now almost exclusively rely on digital downloads for both consoles and PCs. Proprietary game launchers often require downloading tens or even hundreds of gigabytes before players can start, making EA's approach with Battlefield 6 all the more unusual.

The publisher reportedly expects Battlefield 6 to reach 100 million players, three times the player count of the series' previous best-seller. Battlefield 5's battle royale mode, Firestorm, failed to meet internal expectations, so this time the developers have stripped back some features like ray tracing to improve performance and ensure compatibility with mainstream machines.

EA was recently acquired by a Saudi-backed investment group for $55 billion, and the new owners are reportedly interested in leveraging generative AI technologies to reduce costs. While it remains to be seen how the change in ownership will impact Battlefield 6's revenue prospects, early signs are promising. EA sold over 1.7 million copies through pre-orders a week before its official release.