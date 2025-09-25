Why it matters: Some popular multiplayer games controversially require PCs and operating systems that support either Secure Boot, TPM, or both. Although the latest Steam beta doesn't address the core of the issue, it introduces a new way to quickly confirm that a device supports the security features.

The only new feature included in the September 23 Steam client beta update allows users to see whether their PCs support Secure Boot and TPM from within the launcher. The minor addition will help users who are preparing to purchase or launch certain online games.

To enter the Steam Beta, navigate to Steam > Settings > Interface, and select the beta update from the dropdown menu next to Client Beta Participation. After restarting Steam and launching the beta build, users can check for Secure Boot and TPM under Help > System Information.

After a few seconds, a window will appear containing detailed diagnostic information about the user's PC and operating system. The Secure Boot and TPM status will appear under the Operating System section. Steam will also begin submitting this data to its monthly surveys, providing a snapshot of how many users enable these features.

TPM and Secure Boot protect operating systems from hackers by inspecting software at the kernel level upon initial boot. Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0, making it officially unsupported on many older CPUs that could otherwise run the operating system. The stipulation is controversial because it will leave millions of Windows 10 systems without an upgrade path when Microsoft ceases regular security updates for the older OS on October 14.

Many gamers dislike anti-cheat systems that require TPM and Secure Boot because they access the deepest layer of an OS. Developers insist that the practice is necessary to deter the most determined hackers and cheaters, but it also increases the potential danger from errors.

When they launch later this year, Battlefield 6 will require Secure Boot, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will require both security features. The new Steam update allows users to easily check whether Secure Boot and TPM are present before deciding whether to purchase a game that requires them.

Normally, users would confirm the status of the two features on Windows 11 by opening Windows Security, clicking on Device Security, and checking the Secure Boot and Security processor tabs.

Meanwhile, a redesigned Steam store exited beta this week. All Steam users should now see changes to the top row, which should make browsing and discovering games easier.