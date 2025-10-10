Rumor mill: The XR landscape will see a significant shake-up in the final months of 2025. Valve and Samsung are launching two of the industry's most anticipated headsets. With demand for immersive tech climbing, the new hardware marks a turning point in spatial computing as performance improves and competition grows.

Chinese research firm XR Research Institute reports that Valve's forthcoming Steam Frame headset has entered mass production. The initial production run will churn out an estimated 400,000 to 600,000 units, indicating a focus on the premium VR segment. Analysts say this output aligns closely with Apple's Vision Pro, a flagship device in high-fidelity spatial computing. By contrast, Meta's Quest 2 sold more than 20 million units in its first four years on the market. If industry estimates prove accurate, a retail price near or above $1,000 appears likely.

Valve's plans for a headset are well-documented, with evidence suggesting the device will reportedly feature wireless PC streaming for high-end VR users. Industry watchers have found recurring references in SteamVR code to a model codenamed "Deckard," controller designs resembling Meta's Touch, and a recently filed Steam Frame trademark. These clues suggest a unified system built around Valve's existing Steam hardware and software ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to launch Project Moohan, its entry into the XR space. Leaked specifications from Android Headlines indicate a device built on Android, featuring a 4K micro-OLED display with 4,032 pixels per inch – surpassing the Apple Vision Pro's 3,386-ppi screen. Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor will power Project Moohan, enabling 4.3K resolution at 90 frames per second per eye. It will also feature multiple cameras and sensors on the headset's exterior and frame, allowing users to control the device through hand gestures, eye movements, and voice commands.

Samsung reportedly plans to equip Moohan with Google's Gemini AI assistant, reflecting a trend toward more personalized, multi-modal interaction in XR hardware. Further details – including a 545-gram weight, detachable light shields to minimize environmental distractions, and adjustable head straps – suggest attention to comfort during extended use. The battery lasts up to two hours for general use or 2.5 hours for video playback, with a power connector supporting an external battery pack. Software integration features a customized One UI interface preloaded with Samsung and Google apps.

Several rumors point to Project Moohan launching by late October, directly challenging Apple, Meta, and other XR heavyweights. Valve's Steam Frame is expected for the holiday season, putting both devices in the spotlight for end-of-year tech releases.

Image credit: Android Headlines