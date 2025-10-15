Facepalm: Elon Musk appears to be improving Cybertruck sales figures by selling large numbers to his own companies. Truckloads of the eight-times-recalled electric pickups have been arriving at SpaceX and xAI, boosting sales of a vehicle that sold just over 5,000 units in Q3 2025.

Musk had high hopes for the Cybertruck. With its advanced tech and cyberpunk looks, he told Tesla investors in 2023 that he planned for the company to be producing around 250,000 units annually by 2025.

However, the reality is very different from Musk's prediction. The truck is currently selling about 20,000 units per year, missing his target by more than 90%.

According to a report from electrek, Musk is addressing the problem of Cybertruck inventory build-up by getting his companies to buy hundreds or even thousands of Cybertrucks.

The publication writes that several truckloads of Cybertrucks were spotted being delivered to xAI's offices over the weekend. SpaceX, meanwhile, took delivery of hundreds of the EVs at its Starbase, Texas, facility over the last week, and it is expected to receive hundreds, if not thousands, more over the coming weeks.

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill confirmed that both SpaceX and Tesla are in the process of replacing their support fleet with Cybertrucks, claiming that it was part of the plan from the truck's engineering stage.

It's estimated that Tesla sold just 4,306 cybertrucks in Q2 2025, marking a 50.8% decrease compared to the 8,755 vehicles that were sold during the same period in 2024. Figures were up slightly to 5,385 trucks sold in Q3, but that was mostly due to the rush ahead of the $7,500 EV tax credits expiring – and it was still down 63% compared to a year earlier.

There have been around 16,000 Cybertrucks sold this year. With no EV tax credits as an incentive, sales are expected to be even worse in Q4 – though Musk's company purchases could soften the blow.

There were reports that Cybertruck production was briefly suspended in December amid concerns over slowing sales. A similar report a month later claimed workers were taken off the truck's production line and moved to a Model Y line.

In addition to its high price and less-than-promised range, buyers have been put off the Cybertruck by the eight recalls it has been subjected to during its short life, including one for the accelerator pedal potentially getting stuck in the interior trim and causing uncontrolled acceleration. Musk's friendship with Donald Trump, then his public falling out with the president, didn't help matters, either.