Recap: The United States has been commemorating technological innovations from throughout the nation's history with special $1 coins since 2018, representing all states, territories, and the District of Columbia. Next year's batch of coins includes one representing California, which will depict the famous Apple co-founder.

The US Mint recently announced plans to release a special $1 coin featuring Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2026. The coin is one of four planned for next year, commemorating technological innovations associated with four states, including Jobs' native California.

California's entry in the American Innovation $1 Coin program shows a young Jobs sitting cross-legged in front of a landscape with rolling hills and oak trees. An inscription surrounding the art includes Jobs' "Make Something Wonderful" quote. According to the Mint, the art references the late Apple co-founder's reflective commitment to creating technology that feels as organic as nature.

Jobs is an obvious choice for California, given his monumental contributions to the personal computer and consumer electronics industries.

After founding Apple alongside Steve Wozniak, Jobs helped introduce the Apple I and Apple II computers in the mid-1970s, which became popular and influential in the early home computer market. In 1984, he revealed the first Macintosh, which helped popularize the mouse and graphical user interface now ubiquitous in modern PCs. The following year, Jobs and Wozniak received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Reagan.

However, Jobs was also ousted from Apple that year, so he found NeXT, a company whose impact is still felt today. NeXT workstation computers provided the development platform for the first web browser and server, as well as the iconic computer game Doom. During this time, Jobs also purchased the Graphics Group, which eventually became Pixar.

By the time Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, the company was struggling. The first new Apple product he introduced, the iMac, is credited with saving the company through its intuitive all-in-one design and easy internet access.

In 2001, Jobs unveiled the iPod, which became synonymous with portable music in the years before his next iconic and generation-defining product, the iPhone, which absorbed that and many other functions. Alongside the iPad, introduced in 2010, the iPhone remains one of the leading products in the computing and consumer technology market.

Steve Jobs passed away the following year after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A little over a decade later, he received a posthumous Medal of Freedom.

Another computer-related $1 coin planned for next year commemorates the Cray-1 supercomputer, representing Wisconsin. Previous coins have depicted the light bulb for New Jersey, Ralph Baer's "Handball" video game for New Hampshire, the Hubble Space Telescope for Maryland, and NASA astronauts for Texas.

The coins are available at the mint's American Innovation $1 coin store. Subsequent entries are planned through 2032.