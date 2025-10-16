What just happened? Microsoft continues its tradition of making Windows a little more cumbersome with each monthly patch cycle. Following the October update, Windows 11 admins and developers are reporting broken localhost connections – prompting widespread complaints, quick rollbacks, and questions about how such a bug cleared Microsoft's testing.

The recent KB5066835 update for Windows 11 broke the operating system's localhost interface, prompting affected users and developers to uninstall the patch in an attempt to restore functionality. The exact number of impacted systems is unknown, but discussion forums are already flooded with complaints and help requests.

Localhost is a special network hostname that refers to the host system. It allows users to access network services running on the local computer while bypassing network interface hardware entirely. Since Windows 7, Microsoft has implemented localhost through the Http.sys component, which functions as a web server exclusive to Windows.

After installing KB5066835, users reported a series of issues with localhost. Requests for help quickly spread online, with sites like Stack Overflow and Super User locking multiple posts related to the KB5066835 incident due to repeated queries. Users experienced HTTP/2 protocol errors, failed connection attempts, and other localhost-related problems in development environments such as Visual Studio.

Some developers were able to restore functionality by uninstalling KB5066835, while others also removed the September update KB5065789 to resolve the issue. Notably, freshly installed Windows instances that received the latest patches directly did not appear to be affected.

In some cases, a temporary fix requires disabling HTTP/2 protocol support by manually editing the Windows Registry. Other potential workarounds include turning off Windows' native hypervisor (Hyper-V), the IIS server functionality, the Windows Process Activation Service, and both .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 before attempting to uninstall the KB5066835 update.

October's Patch Tuesday included several security fixes as well as improvements for Chromium-based browsers, PowerShell, Windows Hello, and more. However, Microsoft does not mention http.sys or localhost anywhere in the release notes, suggesting an unknown conflict between KB5066835 and certain system configurations.

Elsewhere, Microsoft also released the final cumulative update for Windows 10, marking the end of mainstream support for the legacy OS. The company has consistently described Windows 11 as the most secure, reliable, and capable operating system currently available for PCs. Yet, as the localhost outage demonstrates, Windows 11 is likely to introduce new frustrations for users, much like previous Windows editions.