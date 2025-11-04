Tiny Windows: Although Windows 7 has been "obsolete" for years, it remains a viable platform for extreme tech experiments. A long-time Windows tester recently reduced the OS to an astonishingly small footprint, though the resulting system may fall short in terms of actual user experience.

Windows enthusiasts have been stripping the operating system down to its bare minimum for years. Now, a user known as "Xeno" on X has reduced one of the most popular operating systems of all time to a download of just a few megabytes. The base package allows the system to boot, though running UI-based applications requires additional files not included in the minimal build.

Xeno said he has been experimenting with the Windows Insider program since its inception. He enjoys hunting for unusual Windows bugs. While his recent attempt to strip Windows 7 down to its smallest possible package while preserving boot functionality was a success, the result is a faint echo of the original OS.

I have released a 69.0MB version of Windows 7 x86.

You will need to provide your own system files to get even some of the most basic programs running.



File list: https://t.co/xAqTob4uPx

Download: https://t.co/v5CdxtRZre pic.twitter.com/8GcQjRDcjn – Xeno (@XenoPanther) October 29, 2025

The resulting package is just 69 megabytes and runs only in a VMware virtual machine, "for now." Additional system files from Windows 7 x86 are needed to run most Win32 applications, as critical files for dialog boxes and controls are missing. Even the boot process (bootmgr) may flag issues with the kernel, and the list of included files is remarkably short for a Windows OS.

Turning a complex OS like Windows into a leaner download has become a popular hobby among enthusiasts. Projects such as Tiny11 still produce a functional system while removing ads, AI bloat, preinstalled apps, and other Microsoft shovelware.

Even Microsoft experimented with a compact Windows OS through Nano Server, an installation option for Windows Server 2016. The system had a reduced footprint of just 400 MB, no GUI, and no support for 32-bit software via WoW64. Administrators could manage the cloud-focused OS remotely using WMI or PowerShell.

Xeno likely chose Windows 7 for its lower storage requirements compared to newer systems like Windows 10 or 11. Although a few applications still offer official support, Microsoft abandoned the OS long ago. Mainstream support ended in 2015, and the last patch for some embedded editions arrived in October 2024.