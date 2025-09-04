In a nutshell: Mozilla has announced another support extension for Firefox on older operating systems, including Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and macOS 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, and 10.14 Mojave. The company confirmed that Firefox ESR (extended support release) 115 will remain supported on these legacy platforms for an additional six months, through March 2026.

Mozilla has remained committed to supporting Windows 7 through 8.1, even years after Microsoft officially ended updates for those operating systems. Last September, the company announced it would extend Firefox support on these platforms until March 2025, and in February it added another six months.

With support for Firefox's ESR branch on Windows 7 – 8.1 and macOS 10.12 – 10.14 set to expire this month, Mozilla has once again responded to user demand. The company pledged to continue releasing security patches and bug fixes for its browser on these legacy platforms through at least March 2026. Mozilla said it will reassess the situation in February to determine whether further extensions are warranted.

Firefox is now the only mainstream browser still supporting Windows 7, as Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi dropped the platform long ago. Last year, Mozilla acknowledged that maintaining support for legacy operating systems is becoming increasingly difficult both financially and technologically, but noted that there are still enough Firefox users on Windows 7 to justify the effort.

The extended support applies only to security patches and major bug fixes. New features will continue to roll out exclusively on operating systems still supported by their vendors, meaning only Windows 10 – 11 and macOS 13 – 15 users will see the latest functionality.

Mainstream support for Windows 10 will end in October, leaving Windows 11 as the only version still officially supported by Microsoft. Apple has not confirmed how long it will maintain macOS Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia, but based on its three-year update cycle, Ventura may have already received its final update last month.

Mozilla's announcement signals that it may extend support for legacy platforms beyond March 2026. Still, users are strongly advised to upgrade to a supported version of Windows or macOS when possible. Modern platforms not only provide the latest features but also offer stronger security and better protection against cybercrime.