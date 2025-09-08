In a nutshell: Tiny11 builds of Windows 10 and Windows 11 are already known for their extremely compact size. Power users can now use the latest version to create even smaller, more streamlined images, thanks to a newly introduced feature that removes AI-related bloatware from Windows.

Tiny11 developer NTDev has emerged from obscurity to announce a new version of the Tiny11 builder script. The tool is designed to create a "streamlined" Windows 11 installation image by removing various pieces of bloatware and unwanted apps that Microsoft has been bundling with the OS for years.

According to NTDev, the latest builder version simplifies the creation process and introduces the ability to remove some of the newest Windows additions, including the Copilot chatbot, the new Outlook client, and Teams.

The release also addresses previous issues with mounting / unmounting the Registry that affected earlier builds. Tiny11 has always aimed to make Windows 11 more compact, and the updated script improves on this by using Microsoft's "Recovery" Lzx compression instead of the older Fast (Xpress) method. NTDev notes, however, that the new compression requires more time and significantly more RAM.

It's been quite a while (and for that I deeply apologize), but the new release of tiny11 builder is finally here!

simplifying the process a bit while also tackling apps like Copilot, the new Outlook and Teams (they're like whack-a-mole!). It also makes the entire image smaller! – NTDEV (@NTDEV_) September 5, 2025

Copilot, Outlook, and Teams have now joined a growing list of bloatware that the Tiny11 builder can strip from a Windows 11 installation image. The list primarily targets UWP apps, but also includes Edge and Xbox. The Xbox Identity Provider service remains intact, so the feature can be restored later if desired.

The Tiny11 builder has been rewritten as a PowerShell script, offering far more flexibility and power than the previous Batch-based version. Thanks to PowerShell, the latest script can reportedly support any Windows 11 release, in any language, and on any processor architecture. The package does not require any external tools except for oscdimg.exe, Microsoft's official utility for creating bootable Windows PE ISO images.

NTDev confirmed that the new Tiny11 builder has been tested on Windows 11 24H2, 25H2, and Canary Build 27934, ensuring broad compatibility under normal conditions. Additionally, a "Tiny11 Core Builder" version exists for creating a Windows image with only the bare minimum needed for testing environments, although the developer cautions that the "core" script is not intended for typical power users seeking to remove bloatware from Windows 11.