Forward-looking: Major memory manufacturers are seeking to expand their production capabilities to meet the industry's ever-growing demand for chips. SK hynix is aiming even higher, planning significant enhancements for AI workloads running on mobile and other edge devices.

According to multiple Korean sources, SK hynix is developing a new type of computer memory aimed at accelerating local workloads. The High-Bandwidth Storage memory expands on the previously introduced High Bandwidth Flash technology by combining mobile DRAM and NAND Flash components in devices for portable computing.

HBS is specifically designed to deliver higher performance for AI workloads in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, sources said. The new chips may stack up to 16 layers of DRAM and NAND memory, interconnected through vertical wire fan-out elements.

SK hynix first implemented VFO-based DRAM products with the Apple Vision Pro, but HBS adds complexity by integrating NAND Flash chips as well. The Korean memory maker introduced VFO in 2023, noting that the packaging technology would significantly improve efficiency, heat dissipation, and chip miniaturization.

The main idea behind VFO is that chip layers are connected through vertical wires instead of curved ones. Compared with conventional wiring solutions, the vertical wire fan-out design reduces the space required to transfer electrons between layers by 4.6 times. Consequently, SK hynix reports that power efficiency improves by 4.9 percent, heat dissipation by 1.4 percent, and the package is 27 percent thinner than traditional chips.

Unlike the HBF technology SK hynix is developing with SanDisk, HBS does not require through-silicon via connections. This should result in higher manufacturing yields and lower production costs, promoting wider adoption across the semiconductor industry.

The new DRAM+NAND stacked design is expected to be packaged directly with the device's application processor, sources said. HBS memory is likely intended to accelerate data processing in smartphones and other SoC-based devices.

SK hynix developed HBS specifically to enhance AI workload performance on mobile devices, though its actual performance will remain to be seen. The technology is slated for a formal introduction between 2029 and 2031. Meanwhile, the company is already struggling to meet customer demand for new chips in 2026.