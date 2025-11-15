Big quote: More than diversification for Netflix this is a renewed attempt to reshape the entertainment ecosystem by blending watching, playing, and social connection inside a single platform. "Some of our biggest successes have come from taking creative risks," Alain Tascan, VP of Netflix Games, says. "We are going to keep experimenting. This is just the beginning."

Netflix changed how we watch content and now they are making an equally ambitious bid to change how people play. This week, the streaming platform unveiled its most significant leap yet into gaming: a library of interactive titles that can be played directly on TVs using phones as the controllers. The launch marks the first time the company's games have been built natively into its television platform rather than existing as separate mobile apps.

The company held a demonstration at its Hollywood headquarters, where visitors tested a mix of new and classic games. These included TV adapted party titles such as Pictionary, Boggle Party, Tetris Time Warp, Party Crashers, and Lego Party. Future releases will include Netflix Puzzled, a daily puzzle hub featuring sudoku, crosswords, and word searches themed around Netflix series.

The concept is simple: open a game on Netflix on your TV, scan a QR code, and use your phone as the controller. The system operates through Netflix's own mobile controller app, enabling multiplayer sessions without requiring consoles or external hardware.

Tascan, who previously worked at Epic Games, described the goal to attendees as "making play as natural and accessible as pressing play on a movie."

Netflix execs have emphasized that the gaming effort is not aimed at competing with consoles but at developing a distinct social-gaming category tailored to its subscriber base. Co-CEO Greg Peters, speaking at Bloomberg's Screentime conference in Los Angeles last month, graded Netflix's early gaming attempts as a "B-minus" effort but said the new platform represents a strategic pivot toward shared, interactive entertainment rather than solo mobile play.

If you have Netflix, you have games.



Play Pictionary: Game Night, Boggle Party, Tetris: Time Warp, Party Crashers, LEGO Party from the comfort of your own couch. Now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/55DUiOJjgy – Netflix (@netflix) November 13, 2025

Dmitri Williams, a professor at the University of Southern California who studies technology and online communities, told NBC News that Netflix's approach follows a familiar template but could scale far beyond its predecessors. "They didn't invent the format, but they have the brand and infrastructure to push it into millions of living rooms," Williams said. "It's the Apple model – they perfect a good idea by making it ubiquitous."

Netflix is drawing on its library of popular shows and films to help seed this new ecosystem. Several titles are based directly on its franchises: Peppa Pig: Play with Peppa for younger audiences, The Queen's Gambit Chess for strategy fans, and an interactive relationship story inspired by Love Is Blind.

In addition to projects developed in house, the platform will also host major third party games such as Civilization VI and a forthcoming mobile edition of Red Dead Redemption, complete with the Undead Nightmare expansion.

Netflix's path to interactive entertainment began years ago with a small mobile tie in game linked to its hit series Stranger Things. That early experiment laid the groundwork for later offerings such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive film that let viewers decide story outcomes in real time.

Netflix's position is unique. Unlike Amazon's Luna or Google's defunct Stadia, the company controls vast original intellectual property and a subscription base already accustomed to on-demand engagement. "That crossover of storytelling and play gives them leverage no one else has," Williams argues. "Imagine a social game tied to one of their reality franchises – no other tech company can deliver that kind of integrated experience."