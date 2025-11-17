Rumor mill: It seems Apple may be winding down the Mac Pro line in the coming years. Once the company's flagship workstation, the tower now lags the Mac Studio in both performance and value. Analysts predict the "cheese grater" will skip a 2026 upgrade, locking it into a four-year update cycle under the most optimistic scenario.

Apple's Mac Pro once defined the company's workstation ambitions, but its place in the lineup has been eroding for over a decade. The Mac Pro has received just a handful of updates since 2010, including a minor 2012 refresh that barely differed from its predecessor. Even the transition to Apple Silicon arrived late for the cheese-grater tower, with an M2 Ultra version debuting in 2023.

Buyers hoping that milestone would restore a predictable schedule may be disappointed. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record on Apple's hardware roadmap, says the Mac Pro is once again "on the back burner." He reports that Apple is putting its weight behind a new Mac Studio built around the next-generation M5 Ultra chip, a shift that implicitly deprioritizes the tower. Apple already skipped an M4 Ultra entirely, and the Studio refresh earlier this year paired the M3 Ultra with the M4 Max, leaving the Pro on older silicon.

Although Gurman avoids an absolute prediction, his outlook is more than plausible. The renewed focus on Mac Studio suggests the Mac Pro won't see any significant updates next year. Anonymous insiders believe Apple has "largely written off the Mac Pro." The pattern aligns with Apple's recent behavior. Every other desktop platform has skipped at least one chip generation since the M1 appeared in 2020, and the company clearly does not view regular workstation updates as essential.

The modern Mac Pro also lacks the appeal that once justified its place at the top of the lineup. Earlier designs offered abundant internal expandability, including discrete GPUs, extra storage, and user-replaceable memory. The Apple Silicon model retains several PCI Express slots, but it still blocks RAM upgrades and third-party graphics cards, removing two of the tower's core advantages. Thunderbolt 5's bandwidth now supports high-performance external storage, narrowing the tower's utility even further.

That erosion makes the value gap impossible to ignore. A Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra offers newer CPU and GPU cores, more memory, and a starting price of $4,000, compared to the $7,000 baseline Mac Pro equipped with the M2 Ultra. For most power users, those practical advantages far outweigh the tower's limited expansion options in a much smaller form factor.

Even if the Mac Pro slips deeper into the background, the broader Mac lineup looks set for a busy 2026. Nearly every notebook except the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro will adopt the M5, with Pro and Max variants powering higher-end models. Those chips, along with the M5 Ultra, should drive updates to the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. Apple also plans a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone-class processor, a device positioned to replace the aging M1 MacBook Air.