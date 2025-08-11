Why it matters: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its most affordable MacBook yet – potentially starting at just $599 – in a move aimed squarely at the budget Windows laptop market. If true, it would mark Apple's most aggressive pricing play in the notebook space since the original MacBook Air redefined ultra-portable design in 2008, and could open macOS to a much broader audience than before.

According to supply chain sources quoted by Digitimes, Apple's rumored low cost MacBook could start at just $599 or $699, putting entry level laptops from Dell, HP, and other PC manufacturers firmly in its sights. The device is expected to enter mass production in the current quarter, suggesting a possible launch later this year or in early 2026.

The report also appears to confirm earlier rumors that it will be powered by the A18 Pro SoC, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The $599 MacBook does already exist though, a Walmart exclusive, the old (but still well-built) MacBook M1 continues to be sold new at that price.

The laptop would feature a 12.9 inch display, which is slightly smaller than the MacBook Air's 13.6 inch panel. The rest of the specifications are still under wraps, but more details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

The information comes from insiders at Taiwanese ODM Quanta, which manufactures products for several American technology companies, including Apple, Dell, and HP. The company also assembled Acer's Aspire notebooks until 2008. Quanta will reportedly be in charge of assembling the new MacBook, although it is not yet known which of its Chinese factories will handle production.

In June, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo claimed that Apple was aiming to increase its MacBook shipments back to their peak of around 25 million units, and is expecting a significant boost from the new model. The company apparently plans to ship between 5 and 7 million units of the new laptop next year, potentially making it a key part of Apple's MacBook strategy.

The cheapest Mac currently available is the desktop Mac mini, priced at $599. The latest model has a smaller footprint than its predecessor but delivers significant performance improvements thanks to the new M4 and M4 Pro chips. It also comes with 16 GB of unified memory in the base configuration, making it an appealing option for people on a budget.

On the laptop front, the most affordable new model is the MacBook Air 13 M4, which has a $999 MSRP but can be readily found on Amazon selling for $799 these days for the base version. This entry-level 13 inch model comes with 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB solid state drive, and is our current top choice for an ultraportable laptop for most people.