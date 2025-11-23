TL;DR: X has launched its Handle Marketplace, unveiling a new system that allows users to buy and claim dormant usernames that were previously inaccessible to the public. Following months of development, the feature marks a shift in how digital identity is managed and monetized on Elon's platform.

The X marketplace rollout marks a shift in how social platforms govern digital identity and digital property. By limiting access and tying ownership to paid subscriptions, X is turning account handles into digital assets whose continuity depends on platform-defined rules and recurring fees.

Access to the marketplace requires a subscription to the Premium+ or Premium Business tiers, priced at $40 and $200 per month, respectively. Once subscribed, users enter a two-track marketplace governed by backend algorithms and manual approval workflows. Handles are divided into two categories – "Priority" and "Rare" – each with their own eligibility requirements, pricing structures, and review processes.

All Premium+ and Premium Business members now have full access to the Handle Marketplace.



Just open your Premium Hub on any device and tap the new link.



We hope you find the handle you've always wanted. pic.twitter.com/QiG5qjlTQQ – Handle Marketplace (@XHandles) November 21, 2025

Priority usernames, including full names, multiword phrases, or alphanumeric combinations, can be purchased by any eligible subscriber, subject to review by X's moderation team. These requests are processed through a claims engine tied to the platform's API, which allows qualifying accounts to queue requests for handles that meet defined character and content rules. Each claim is logged, evaluated through automated policy checks, and then either approved, denied, or held for further review.

Rare handles represent the shortest, broadest, or most culturally significant names, such as "@Pizza," "@Tom," or "@One." These are not included in the standard marketplace. Instead, X will distribute them through time limited public drops, a system modeled after NFT releases and limited-edition product launches. Access is invitation based, and users are supposed to compete for a small set of available handles.

Eligibility for rare-handle drops is determined by multiple metrics: historical contributions to the platform, stated intent for the handle, past engagement performance, and overall reach. Pricing is deliberately opaque; while baseline valuations reportedly start around $2,500, high-demand labels could escalate into the seven-figure range.

Users who secure new handles encounter additional restrictions. Their previous usernames are locked for a mandatory 30-day cooldown, preventing immediate reuse or transfer. If a subscriber downgrades or cancels their Premium+ or Premium Business plan, the marketplace system automatically reassigns their former handle – but only after the cooldown expires, a safeguard designed to prevent rapid cycling and automated claiming.