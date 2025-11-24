Crystal ball: With Valve positioning the Steam Machine as a competitor to the current-gen consoles, many expected it to be priced as such – i.e., around or under $500. But a Valve engineer has confirmed that the device will not be subsidized in the way consoles are, and will instead be priced more in line with the PC market.

The potential price of the Steam Machine has been hotly debated. With comparisons to the Xbox One and PS5 – and some using the "hybrid PC/Console" description – the expectation was that Valve would price the device closer to a console than a PC with the equivalent hardware.

In an interview with SkilUp, Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais seemingly put that theory to rest. When asked if Valve was planning to subsidize the Steam Machine, selling it at a loss in order to grow the market share or category, Griffais was emphatic in his answer.

"No, it's more in line with what you might expect from the current PC market. Obviously, our goal is for it to be a good deal at that level of performance. And then you have features that are actually really hard to build if you are making your own gaming PC from parts," the engineer explained.

"Things like the small form factor, the noise level that we achieved, or lack thereof, is really impressive and we are excited that people are going to find out how quiet this thing is. But also some integration features like HDMI CEC. The Bluetooth and wireless work that we've done, the four antennas, the very deliberate design so that you can have a great experience with four Bluetooth controllers."

Console makers are able to subsidize their machines by selling the hardware at little or no profit – sometimes even at a loss – and making their money back through long-term revenue streams: a cut of game sales, licensing fees from third-party publishers, subscription services, and accessories.

Because the lifetime value of each customer is far higher than the upfront cost of the console, companies can afford to price the hardware aggressively to grow their user base. But Valve isn't going down the same route.

The bottom line is that the Steam Machine will likely cost around the same as a PC with the equivalent hardware. A redditor recently priced a PC build with the same or equivalent specs as Valve's device. It came to $770.

One issue that could really affect pricing is the global memory shortage and subsequent skyrocketing prices – the result of AI hoarding all the DRAM. DDR5 prices have doubled; there are reports that Nvidia and AMD could kill some low- to mid-range cards; and system builders are panic-buying memory. The situation could be even worse when the Steam Machine arrives, so we might be looking at a price of at least $800.

Earlier this month, Valve talked about its decision to use an 8GB GPU in the Steam Machine. The company claimed that despite the limited amount of VRAM, it still outperforms 70% of gaming PCs.