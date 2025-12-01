Looking back: Tomb Raider began as an action-adventure game in the MS-DOS and PSX era, propelling Lara Croft into one of the most iconic characters in gaming history. Guinness World Records recently recognized the enduring popularity of the heroine and her series, despite not releasing a main entry in the series since 2018.

Guinness World Records has once again recognized Tomb Raider and its protagonist, Lara Croft. According to the British organization, the adventurer is now officially the best-selling video game heroine in the world. Croft has also appeared on more magazine covers than any other video game character.

Guinness highlighted the remarkable business results of the Tomb Raider franchise. Since its debut nearly 30 years ago, the action-adventure series has produced 11 main entries along with several spin-offs and mobile titles, selling a total of 100 million units. Thanks to her unique traits, Lara Croft has become a regular feature in magazines covering games, film, comics, and even lifestyle topics.

As of April 2025, Lara Croft has appeared on 2,300 magazine covers – crushing Gisele Bundchen's 1,200 record. Even mainstream news magazines such as Time and Newsweek have featured her, highlighting the broader cultural impact of both the Tomb Raider series and the video game industry as a whole.

Guinness World Records highlights Tomb Raider's latest records in the new edition of its gaming book, unimaginatively titled Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2026. The book devotes four full pages to the franchise's officially recognized records and trivia. Guinness markets the tome as an affordable and compelling purchase for any Tomb Raider fan.

Crystal Dynamics studio director, Scot Amos, described Lara Croft as an "aspirational and inspirational" character who has resonated with gaming fans for nearly three decades. He added that the latest GWR recognitions underscore Lara's enduring cultural impact and the passionate global fanbase she has built over the years.

Amos also said that the Tomb Raider saga still has a bright future, even though the last main entry, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was released seven years ago. In recent years, the studio has focused primarily on remastering the first six games in the series, with Tomb Raider I – III Remastered and Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered launching on all modern platforms in February 2024 and February 2025, respectively.