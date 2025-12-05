In context: In an interview with Joe Rogan this week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang discussed a wide range of topics including the future of AI, its implications for national security, and Big Tech's battle for AI supremacy. He also talked about Nvidia's origins and how GPUs evolved from affordable gaming hardware into the hyper-expensive chips now powering today's most sophisticated AI models.

When asked whether the US winning the AI race against China and other adversaries could be critical for national security, Huang said that nobody really knows how AI will impact our lives or what implications it will have for global geopolitics.

Huang also compared the AI arms race to the Cold War and the Manhattan Project, noting that technological advancements have always created new superpowers throughout history – whether in information, energy, or military capability.

Asked about Elon Musk's prediction that there is a 20 percent chance AI could destroy humanity, Huang declined to give a direct answer but made it clear that he does not buy into the prevailing AI apocalypse narratives. He said the transition to a possible AI-powered future would be much less disruptive than many doomsday prophets have predicted.

While much of the two-and-a-half-hour conversation focused on AI, Rogan also asked Huang's opinion on Trump's handling of the US economy. The Nvidia CEO praised the president's policies, saying that the negative narratives surrounding his administration do not do justice to his efforts to bring critical technology and advanced manufacturing jobs to the US.

Rogan and Huang also discussed the massive energy requirements of AI data centers and the solutions tech companies are proposing to address the crisis. While Google is reportedly exploring the idea of solar-powered AI data centers in space, Huang predicts that most major AI players will build nuclear power plants within the next seven years to meet demand.

In a separate Axios interview, Huang described Nvidia as the world's only tech giant focused solely on technology, unlike other major US companies that diversify into advertising, social media, and content distribution.

Huang also met with President Trump this week, reportedly to discuss export controls on advanced chips. He had previously praised the Trump administration's decision to lift some of the more stringent export restrictions imposed by the Biden administration.

Describing the earlier ban on exporting AI hardware to China as "a failure," Huang claimed that the policy cost American companies billions of dollars in lost revenue and led to the loss of thousands of tech sector jobs.