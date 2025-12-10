Winners & losers: It's hard to argue that we aren't in the midst of an AI bubble – analysts and AI CEOs largely agree. While there are no signs of a crash yet, Microsoft may be the first company to show signs that it overestimated enterprise and consumer interest.

Microsoft's push to make artificial intelligence the core of its product strategy is running into resistance from the very customers it expected to embrace it. Multiple Azure sales units fell short of ambitious growth targets tied to Foundry, Microsoft's marketplace for AI models and agent-building tools.

In response, the company reduced those growth expectations for the current fiscal year, an unusual step for a firm that typically raises quotas annually. The shortfall suggests enterprises remain hesitant to spend more on AI, even as Microsoft promotes agentic systems as the next major shift in workplace computing.

Foundry is central to Microsoft's vision for autonomous AI agents capable of handling multistep tasks with minimal oversight. The company pitched these tools as a way for businesses to automate everything from data processing to report writing, and reinforced the message with new Word, Excel, and PowerPoint agents revealed at recent developer events.

Last quarter I rolled out Microsoft Copilot to 4,000 employees.



$30 per seat per month.



$1.4 million annually.



I called it "digital transformation."



The board loved that phrase.



They approved it in eleven minutes.



No one asked what it would actually do.



Including me.



I… – Peter Girnus (@gothburz) December 11, 2025

However, many companies that invested in these tools are not using them, reflecting persistent concerns about accuracy, brittleness, and the risk of high-stakes mistakes. Anonymous sources told The Information that one Azure unit asked salespeople to grow Foundry spending by 50 percent last fiscal year, but fewer than one-fifth met that goal. Seemingly in response, Microsoft lowered the target to roughly 25 percent for the current year.

The struggle extends to Copilot, Microsoft's flagship productivity assistant. Some enterprises that adopted Copilot found employees turning instead to competing chatbots for general tasks, leaving Copilot confined to Microsoft-specific workflows such as Outlook and Teams.

For a company that has spent years embedding AI into its operating system, office suite, and cloud tools, the pattern points to a broader disconnect: customers reject new technologies when a company forces them into existing products as default features rather than optional enhancements.

Microsoft went on the offensive after shares tumbled by over three percent when The Information broke the news. "The Information's story inaccurately combines the concepts of growth and sales quotas," a Microsoft spokesperson told Bloomberg. "Aggregate sales quotas for AI products have not been lowered."

Analysts at Jefferies brokerage firm supported Microsoft's position, but its stock still dropped sharply as investors weighed the prospect of softer-than-expected enterprise demand.

Microsoft's predicament highlights the tension across an industry that has "irrationally" invested billions in AI infrastructure, betting that widespread adoption is imminent. Businesses remain cautious, and consumers remain skeptical. Microsoft's aggressive AI-everywhere strategy now serves as an example of the current disconnect that has contributed to the largest economic bubble since the dotcom.

Analysts warn that the AI market will eventually self-correct, creating clear winners and losers. If Microsoft does not adopt a more consumer-friendly approach, it risks losing billions in AI investment.