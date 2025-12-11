Looking ahead: While phone makers such as Samsung and Xiaomi have offered foldable models for several years, Apple, fashionably late as ever, is expected to enter the market late next year. But analysts are bullish on the iPhone Fold's commercial prospects and the subsequent growth in the foldable market.

ETNews (syndicated by nate.com and translated by known tipster @jukan05) reports that Samsung Display will provide Apple with enough OLED screens for between 10 and 11 million foldable iPhones next year. As prior reports estimated between 6 and 8 million, the new number suggests Apple is confident regarding sales of its first foldable device.

The handset, presumably called the iPhone Fold, is expected to arrive in late 2026. Apple will reportedly use a book-style form factor, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold 7, with a 5.35-inch OLED display on the outer shell and a 7.58-inch interior screen.

Samsung Display to Mass Produce 11 Million OLED Units for 'Foldable iPhone'



It has been learned that Samsung Display plans to produce over 10 million Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) units for the foldable iPhone next year. As this volume exceeds initial expectations,… pic.twitter.com/PXr3e1WrcE – Jukan (@jukan05) December 9, 2025

Samsung is producing 11 million panels for the iPhone's inner display and another 11 million for the exterior screen. Apple plans to produce 10 million foldable phones next year, but component inventories usually exceed the quantities of finished devices.

According to previous reports, the Cupertino giant has proceeded with its plans after multiple internal delays over several years because it can finally offer a crease-free internal screen. The process of designing the screen and hinge bearings – a collaboration with Samsung Display, Shin Zu Shing, and Amphenol – required multiple iterations. Foxconn is likely either manufacturing the phones now or will begin soon.

The iPhone Fold will also introduce two new screen technologies. An under-display camera will allow the handset to retain a front-facing camera without disrupting the uniform screen, and color filter encapsulation will increase brightness and reduce thickness by integrating the polarizer into the panel.

With two 48MP cameras, 12GB of RAM, storage options ranging up to 1TB, and an Apple A20 processor based on TSMC's 2nm process, the iPhone Fold is not expected to be cheap. With a bill of materials slightly below the $2,120 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Apple's take on the format might cost between $1,800 and $2,000.

Still, analysts expect the foldable smartphone market to grow following the Cupertino giant's arrival. Research firm Omdia estimates foldable OLED shipments will reach 33 million units next year, up 40.4% from 2025. Their share of the overall OLED market might increase from 2.2% to 3%.