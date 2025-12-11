In brief: Australia's world-first social media ban on users under the age of 16 has come into effect, with mixed results and varied reactions. As other countries observe the rollout, the new law continues to draw criticism due to concerns about privacy and effectiveness.

The legislation, which passed last year, requires Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube to verify the ages of Australian users and close the accounts of those identified as under 16. Although social media networks have begun to comply, gaps have already occurred in their age verification methods.

While many teenagers have been kicked offline, various outlets have reported comments from kids and parents whose children have experienced little to no disruption of access. In many cases, facial scans inaccurately determine users' ages, or teens quickly found ways to fool the technology.

In September, a government-commissioned report on age verification methods found that, while facial scans are 92% accurate for users over 18, there is a larger margin of error for users aged roughly 13 to 18. In some extreme cases, parents have reported that children as young as 11 have been estimated to be 18 or even over 30.

Teenagers have also circumvented scans by making unusual facial expressions, applying makeup, or using VPNs. Furthermore, users who passed age verification checks have used their faces to help friends and family members sidestep the ban. Meanwhile, false positives have led to bans for 16-year-old users. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote that the government never expected the ban to be 100% effective, comparing it to underage drinking laws.

The rollout echoes the United Kingdom's requirement that sites featuring adult content enforce age verification. VPN use in the country skyrocketed after the law went into effect, and some users discovered innovative solutions, such as using footage from increasingly realistic video games. Others turned to sites that flouted the new rules.

Similar restrictions have spread to parts of the US and other countries, but are controversial largely due to privacy concerns. Verifying users' ages through facial scans or government documents could put personal data at risk. In October, after hackers breached a customer service contractor for Discord, the attackers claimed to have stolen over 1.5TB of verification data, but the company disputed the claim.

While some Australians report seeing teens engage in more offline activity following the ban, others worry that it could disrupt social connections or methods of contacting friends and family.