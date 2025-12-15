In a nutshell: Hardware evolves every year, with new releases, naming changes, and endless benchmarks making it difficult for non-enthusiasts to figure out which CPUs and GPUs fit their needs and budget. Microsoft recently published a straightforward guide to help users choose the proper hardware.

Microsoft recently published a blog post on optimizing gaming rigs for better performance. It outlines recommended hardware configurations for smooth frame rates across all budgets and offers guidance on selecting keyboards, mice, and headsets for the best gameplay experience.

Microsoft's recommendations for key hardware components, such as the CPU, GPU, and RAM, largely align with the system requirements for most triple-A titles. It organizes the guidance around different budget tiers, helping gamers choose the proper setup, whether they are building entry-level, mid-range, or high-end rigs.

Entry-level gaming (1080p, Medium settings)

CPU: At least AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-12400

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600

Mid-range gaming (1440p, High settings)

CPU: 6-core or better. AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Intel Core i5-13600K recommended.

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti / 4060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

High-end gaming (4K)

CPU: 8-core or better. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core i7-13700K recommended

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Microsoft notes that 16GB of system memory suffices for most games, though serious players may benefit from 32GB in demanding titles, especially when using heavy mods. The company also recommends a minimum 1TB SSD for gamers with large libraries. While SATA SSDs work, Microsoft prefers NVMe for its support of DirectStorage technology.

Microsoft reminded custom PC builders that their motherboard should not only support the chosen hardware but also provide enough expansion slots and connectivity for peripherals and networking. The company emphasized good cable management, which improves airflow, lowers temperatures, and extends component lifespan.

Microsoft's accessory recommendations advise selecting a monitor that matches the system's capabilities. A 144Hz display is sufficient for smooth gameplay in most titles, though higher-end monitors with 165Hz to 240Hz refresh rates may benefit competitive shooters and fast-action games.

For input, the recommendations confirm what most gamers already know: mechanical keyboards offer crisp, tactile feedback and faster actuation than membrane keys, improving control across genres. The company prefers mice with adjustable DPI to fine-tune cursor sensitivity, with higher DPI suited for quick camera movements and lower DPI for steadier aim in shooters.

Microsoft recommends surround sound headsets with large 40 – 50 mm drivers for immersive gameplay that provides the best audio experience. It also suggests a noise-canceling or directional microphone to ensure clear communication in multiplayer games.

Microsoft's ideas aren't revolutionary. They are pretty much common sense to avid gamers. However, they are a handy reference tool for those who struggle with finding the right combination for their needs.