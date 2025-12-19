Connecting the dots: Weather forecasts are about to get faster, cheaper, and more AI-powered in the US. NOAA has put a new generation of machine learning weather models into live operation, promising more accurate predictions while using a fraction of the computing power of today's systems. It's a major shift in how the country prepares for storms, heat waves, and other extreme weather.

The models were built and deployed by NOAA's Environmental Modeling Center in coordination with the National Weather Service. A spokesperson for the service, Erica Grow Cei, told CBS News the machine learning technology is not intended to replace existing numerical models that run on complex physical equations. Instead, it supplements those methods, drawing in part from their underlying data. Cei said the traditional models remain one of the information sources used to train the AI program.

For decades, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) core forecasting tool has been the Global Forecast System, or GFS – a physics-based model that simulates the atmosphere through mathematical equations to generate data on temperature, wind, precipitation, ozone, and soil moisture. Within the larger system, individual components address land, ocean, and atmospheric conditions.

The Global Ensemble Forecast System, or GEFS, was later developed to mitigate certain biases within the GFS by running multiple simulations to capture uncertainty across different weather scenarios.

According to Daryl Kleist, deputy director of NOAA's Environmental Modeling Center, the new AI systems were trained using decades of data from those traditional models. Kleist said that "for these AI models, much of the gain in skill is owed to the fact that they were trained on analysis data," which originated primarily from the older numerical modeling frameworks.

The agency estimates that the new AI systems will use between 91% and 99% less computing power than conventional forecasting models, dramatically reducing the resources required for real-time prediction. They may also extend forecast range by as much as 18 to 24 hours.

However, Kleist noted that while the models consume significantly less energy during operation, those numbers do not account for the energy-intensive process of training the AI systems.

Three models form the foundation of NOAA's new AI forecasting portfolio. The first, the Artificial Intelligence Global Forecast System (AIGFS), is described as a "weather forecast model that implements AI to deliver improved weather forecasts more quickly and efficiently" than the traditional GFS.

NOAA said a single 16-day forecast using the AIGFS uses only 0.3% of the computing resources of the operational GFS and finishes in approximately 40 minutes. That level of speed, the agency said, gives forecasters access to updated projections far sooner than before.

The Artificial Intelligence Global Ensemble Forecast System (AIGEFS) builds on that platform by generating a range of potential forecast outcomes rather than a single deterministic projection. A third model, the Hybrid-GEFS, combines the new AI technology with NOAA's existing ensemble system to refine forecasts that account for forecast uncertainty.

Work on the systems remains ongoing. NOAA said scientists are continuing to enhance the AI models' performance in hurricane forecasting and in the range of possible outcomes generated by the ensemble system.