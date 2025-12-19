Something to look forward to: The Lenovo Legion Go 2 launched earlier this year, featuring AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and a 144Hz OLED display. While most reviewers liked the hardware, they hated the astronomical pricing that starts at $1,099 and goes all the way up to $1,479. Thankfully, a cheaper version could be on its way next year, with a SteamOS powered variant rumored to debut at CES 2026.

According to Windows Latest, the SteamOS model will feature hardware similar to the Windows version, including the same Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 M.2 2242 storage.

It is tipped to feature an 8.8-inch FHD (1920 × 1200) PureSight OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of brightness, and DCI-P3 color gamut support.

The incoming model is also expected to retain the 74Wh battery found in its Windows counterpart, along with support for 65W charging via USB-C. Connectivity options would include dual USB4 Type-C ports, a microSD expansion slot supporting cards up to 2TB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The real difference between the existing model and the upcoming one will be the operating system. Despite Microsoft's repeated assurances of making Windows 11 the best platform for gaming, it remains bloated and laggy, especially when compared to SteamOS.

Valve's handheld platform not only offers native Steam integration, but also delivers a streamlined, controller-first interface with seamless suspend and resume functionality, along with better battery life thanks to more efficient power management. SteamOS also reduces load times by booting directly into games, resulting in smoother gameplay and a better overall experience.

The new Legion Go 2 is expected to be available in a Nebula Nocturne color and feature a dedicated Steam shortcut. Pricing information is not yet available, but rumors suggest it could be around 15 to 20 percent cheaper than the current Windows model.

Microsoft recently promised major performance, power, and graphics optimizations for Windows 11 to make the gaming experience more "console-like." The updated software will initially roll out to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, but Lenovo has confirmed it will also be available for its existing Legion handhelds next year.