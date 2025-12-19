Editor's take: Mozilla has a new CEO, and a very original idea about the future of Firefox. The open-source software is set to embed nearly every kind of AI feature in the near future, but the community isn't exactly behaving like a bunch of happy bunnies for the change.

Mozilla Corporation recently introduced Anthony Enzor-DeMeo as its new CEO. The company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, is tasked with coordinating the development of the Firefox web browser and other internet applications. In his introductory message, Enzor-DeMeo said several things that raised concerns about the project's future.

The new CEO said Firefox would evolve into a modern AI browser, growing into a broader ecosystem of trusted software. People still trust the Firefox brand, he argued, which is why Mozilla should always be transparent about how its products use data and handle privacy. AI should always be a choice, Enzor-DeMeo stated, but Firefox must still pursue monetization.

The shrinking number of netizens who continue to use Firefox did not welcome the idea of turning the open-source project into an "AI browser." Chatbots, LLMs, and other "modern" AI features are black boxes that offer little transparency. AI or agentic-based browsers have also been widely criticized as a major security risk to the broader internet ecosystem.

Vivaldi and other browser makers are pushing back against this aggressive integration of AI features, and many alternative browsers based on Firefox have taken a similar stance.

Waterfox developers said their browser will not include any LLM, "full stop," while Pale Moon developer Moonchild said it will not add any kind of AI based feature anytime soon.

Enzor-DeMeo's message triggered significant backlash from a portion of Firefox's user base, prompting some Mozilla developers to respond. Firefox programmer Jake Archibald recently said that an upcoming version of the browser will include a "kill switch" to completely disable all AI features, and that the team is taking the issue seriously.

In response to an open letter arguing that Firefox doesn't need AI but leadership that listens to users, Enzor-DeMeo said browsers must "please" every kind of internet user.

And some of these users are likely going to enjoy their AI slop without even thinking about it. Regardless, the CEO confirmed that an AI kill switch is coming to Firefox in the first quarter of 2026.