In a nutshell: Remember the Atari Hotels project? You'd be forgiven if it's slipped your mind, seeing as we've heard very little about plans for a series of game-themed locations since 2020. But the company behind the hotels has now revealed that the first one is being built in Phoenix, Arizona – and you can become an investor.

Atari first announced its partnership with GSD Group to build video game-themed Atari Hotels in the US five years ago. The first of these was supposed to open in late 2020, but as with many things, the pandemic put a major dent in the plans.

Now, it's been revealed that the first Atari-branded property will be in Phoenix, Arizona. The hotel has a $124 million development budget and, according to the website, $14 million has already been raised.

The site is also asking for the general public to invest in the property via a Regulation A Tier 2 fundraiser. The investments, which promise future returns, start at $500 for a single "Unit," with different rewards for different tiers. These range from the basic inclusion in the loyalty program, to virtual Q&A sessions, invitations to VIP galas, collectibles, and even a personalized physical brick in the gaming arena walkway.

It's noted that Atari Hotels is an independent licensee of Atari Interactive, and the offering is not affiliated with the gaming company.

Central RoRo is seeking to raise $35-$40 million in investment – you can invest over $50,000. It needs around $8.66 million to see the offering through. Up to 150,000 Units may be sold in the offer, worth $75 million. The closing date for the offering is December 18, 2026.

The hotel itself certainly looks the part. It promises sci-fi-inspired rooms, a state-of-the-art sports betting arena with immersive screens and gaming experiences, and retail shopping areas across the 118,770-sq.-ft. location.

Assuming all goes to plan, guests can also enjoy VIP suites, creator studios, a 2,000+ person esports and concert venue, and multiple levels of bars and restaurants. The property is being designed by räkkhaus, an architecture studio known for creating innovative and sustainable spaces, according to the site.

Construction of Atari Hotels is slated to begin in 2026, with a grand opening targeted for mid to late 2028.