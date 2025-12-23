Editor's take: Nintendo's big holiday sale is in full swing. From now through January 4, 2026, you can score up to half off on digital versions of select games for the original Nintendo Switch as well as the new Nintendo Switch 2 on the Nintendo eShop or the My Nintendo Store. Whether you're looking for last-minute gifts for the gamer in your life or hoping to maximize value for your own collection, it's an excellent opportunity to stock up for the New Year.

The sale has a little something for everyone. Sports fans can get 55 percent off NBA 2K26 Slam Edition (now $35.99), half off EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition – regularly $99.99, but down to $49.99 for a limited time, or 30 percent off WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition.

Elsewhere, you can pick up the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – Ultimate Edition for $19.79 or nab 60 percent off the Switch 2 Edition of No Man's Sky, Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology, and Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Princess Peach: Showtime! are both priced at $41.99 after knocking 30 percent off the top, while Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition and New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe are both 33 percent off.

Nintendo's sale is also the perfect opportunity to build out your library with older titles you might have originally missed out on.

The award-winning Super Mario Odyssey is down to $39.99 after instant savings of 33 percent, Overcooked! 2 can be had for just $6.24 after taking 75 percent off, the Borderlands Legendary Collection is down to $9.99 after an 80 percent price cut, and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition can come home for $17.49 – 75 percent off the usual price.

PowerWash Simulator, another game I've been meaning to try, is half off at just $12.49.

The sale officially runs through 11:59 pm on January 4, 2026, but several titles have a listed end date beyond this, so be sure to check each game individually beforehand when planning your purchases.