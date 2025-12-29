The takeaway: The developer behind The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 has sold its PC gaming storefront to one of its original co-founders. While both parties insist the change will not affect consumers, the deal raises questions about the long-term viability of the retro gaming platform amid reports of declining revenue.

Michal Kicinski, a co-founder of both GOG and CD Projekt, has agreed to acquire the storefront from the developer. Users should see no changes in day-to-day operations, but the motivations behind the deal and its long-term impact remain unclear.

A detailed FAQ confirms that GOG customer accounts, games, and funds will remain unaffected. Kicinski will not have access to users' personal data or donations. Crucially, GOG games will stay DRM-free and continue to offer offline installation clients.

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The retro gaming storefront also emphasized its financial stability, though its actions over the past year may cast doubt on that claim. CD Projekt's 2024 annual report revealed that GOG's profits fell 88.9 percent compared with 2023, likely because no new games have been released since the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion. While GOG has hosted major releases since, including Stalker 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, none have matched the impact of content for Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher.

Since the report, GOG has taken several actions that suggest the store is searching for new revenue streams. A survey from later in March probed interest in a subscription service, and GOG began asking customers for donations during purchases in June.

Since the report, GOG has taken steps that suggest it is seeking new revenue streams. A survey in March gauged interest in a subscription service, and in June, the store began soliciting customer donations during purchases.

Earlier this month, the store launched its Patron program, an optional $5 monthly subscription that supports GOG directly without sharing revenue with publishers. The program helps fund efforts to keep retro games playable on modern operating systems, and subscribers can vote on preservation priorities. Recent additions include several Total War titles, Cold Fear, Rayman 2, Syndicate, Wing Commander: Academy, Breath of Fire IV, the original Resident Evil games, the original Diablo, and Devil May Cry.

Selling GOG to Kicinski could help CD Projekt keep the store's low profitability off its upcoming fiscal statements. However, the financial footing of GOG under its co-founder, compared with its performance under CDPR, remains unclear.