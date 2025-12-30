Why it matters: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld a search warrant for a week of Google keyword search history that police used to identify a suspect in a 2016 rape case. While the ACLU criticized the tactic, an opinion from the court compared Google to banks and phone companies while setting aside a distinction for VPN usage.

In the case of Commonwealth v. Kurtz, Pennsylvania state police obtained a warrant to review Google's search data for the week before a woman was abducted from her home and raped. The warrant raises questions regarding the Fourth Amendment because it did not focus on a specific suspect.

According to a 32-page opinion from Justice David N. Wecht, the police found that John Kurtz had searched for the victim's address twice, hours before the attack. They later obtained DNA from a cigarette Kurtz discarded, matching a rape kit. Kurtz later confessed to the assault and four others, showing authorities where the victims lived.

However, the defendant later argued that the reverse keyword search violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures because police had not obtained probable cause specifically targeting him. The incident resembles a 2023 case in which a Colorado court found a reverse keyword search warrant to be flawed, but determined that the police acted in good faith. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which wants a full ban on the tactic, slammed the decision.

Wecht's opinion applied the third-party doctrine, in which a person surrenders any expectation of privacy upon turning information over to a third party, such as a bank or phone company. The Justice wrote that, when Kurtz entered his search query into Google and pressed Enter, he submitted that information to Google, which he considers to be a third party.

Furthermore, the search giant's privacy statement says that it retains user information, which it can use to satisfy legal requirements. However, Wecht also accepts that taking any steps to protect user information, such as activating a VPN, demonstrates a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Meanwhile, in a dissenting opinion, Justice Christine Donohue asserted that the reverse keyword warrant endangered the privacy of everyone who searched the victim's name or address that week. After running out of other leads, police connected the search terms to several IP addresses. They focused on one associated with Kurtz because he was a coworker of the victim's husband.

Kurtz was sentenced to 59 years to life in prison.