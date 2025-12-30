In a nutshell: Epilogue is now accepting pre-orders for the SN Operator, a hardware dock that allows you to back up Super Nintendo games and save data on your computer in as few as two clicks. The device also doubles as an emulator, enabling game playback on your PC, Mac, Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, or even a Raspberry Pi.

The shell of the SN Operator is constructed of optical-grade polycarbonate and features flaps to keep dust and debris at bay. Epilogue also baked in overcurrent protection, electrostatic discharge resistance, and physical guides to help prevent damage and ensure carts are inserted properly. The dock works with both Super Nintendo and Super Famicom carts and is also compatible with those that use enhancement chips like Super FX, SA-1, DSP, and CX4.

A counterfeit detection mechanism, meanwhile, should help weed out knockoffs although Epilogue notes that its accuracy may vary based on factors such as cart condition and counterfeit sophistication. Think of it as a first line of defense against fakes rather than all-encompassing protection.

The hardware works in conjunction with Playback, a companion app that oversees emulation and helps manage game libraries. The setup even supports multiple connections for true in-person multiplayer with no annoying network lag or online lobbies.

Epilogue launched a similar product for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance a few years ago. The GB Operator, as it is called, is priced at $49.99 and is currently in stock as of this writing.

SNES emulators and ROMs have been available online for ages, but downloading and playing them comes with its own set of risks. A product like the SN Operator ensures you're dealing with ROMs that haven't been tampered with and keeps you on the right side of the law.

The SN Operator retails for $59.99 and comes backed by a one-year warranty. Pre-orders opened on December 30 at 12 pm Eastern and will likely go quick so if you want one, it'd be best to go ahead and grab one now before they are all spoken for. Epilogue expects to ship the first batch of orders starting in April 2026.