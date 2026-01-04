In a nutshell: A rarely seen physical PlayStation 4 disc has suddenly become the hottest item in console modding circles. The limited-run PS4 reissue of Star Wars Racer Revenge is now central to an upcoming PlayStation 5 jailbreak targeting firmware version 12.00, sending second-hand prices for the obscure title from $20 to nearly $400 in just a few days.

The development stems from a breakthrough shared by Gezine, a well-known figure in the console security and jailbreak research community, who confirmed that the exploit requires an authentic copy of Star Wars Racer Revenge to function.

The game's PS4 edition, identified by code CUSA-03474, contains an unpatched vulnerability dating back to its original 2002 PlayStation 2 release. This flaw allows code injection via the game's Hall of Fame menu, a decades-old oversight that went unnoticed in Sony's modern patching process.

Only the PlayStation 4 physical edition is exploitable. Produced in 2019 by Limited Run Games as a collector's reissue, just 8,500 units were made, according to the company's official sales records. The rarity of this pressing has transformed what was once a $59.99 boutique item into a runaway market phenomenon. As of this week, roughly 80 copies were listed on eBay in the US, priced between $230 and $399.99.

mast1core based on disc game CUSA03474

This was the 12.00 dup exploit that was teased.



Will release code after polishing more.



Happy new year scene pic.twitter.com/mskPXHQQ0b – Gezine (@gezine_dev) January 1, 2026

Retail listings at major outlets such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Playasia have been wiped clean, leaving resale markets and small independent shops as the only viable sources. The same pattern is emerging across the UK and Europe, where prices have surged from around £70 to over £300.

Gezine has not released the jailbreak publicly, noting that development is still underway. The researcher cautioned that users hoping for an immediate BD-JB (Blu-ray-based jailbreak) exploit will need to wait.

The requirement for a rare disc has frustrated many in the community. Because Racer Revenge was distributed only in a limited physical run, most would-be testers now rely on resale platforms or the chance discovery of a leftover copy at a local game store.

That scarcity has sparked intense speculation among modders and collectors. Some analysts expect prices to ease once the jailbreak is finalized and early adopters sell their copies, while others believe the novelty and collector value of the Limited Run release could keep prices elevated even after the initial hype subsides.

For now, the combination of an unpatched legacy vulnerability, a niche collectible disc, and a major PlayStation exploit in development has produced one of the most unusual market spikes in recent console history.

Image credit: kilmari