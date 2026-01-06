Disc of Joy: Twenty years ago, a large coalition of technology manufacturers backed a potentially revolutionary optical disc format. Like VHS and Betamax before it, the technology had to fight through a brief "format war," but Blu-ray has since emerged as the dominant optical disc solution for both consumer and industrial applications.

The Blu-ray format was officially introduced at the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show, although Sony had already developed the first prototypes in 2000. The Las Vegas trade show marked the public debut of the new optical media, sparking a major upgrade in overall quality for home entertainment and data recording solutions.

Blu-ray technology was promoted by the Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA), an industry-wide consortium that continues to develop and license the standard. BDA members include Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, Walt Disney, and other major corporations. According to Blu-ray.com, in 2006, BDA members were eager to showcase Blu-ray players, recorders, discs, and other related products.

For the first few years, Blu-ray competed with HD DVD to become the preferred format for high-definition home video. The optical disc format war ended quickly in 2008 when Toshiba, the main proponent of HD DVD, discontinued the competing format. A year later, the company also released its own Blu-ray Disc player.

Blu-ray represented a major technological upgrade over the older DVD format. The new discs required a blue-violet laser – hence the name – to read and write data, allowing digital bits to be stored at a higher density on the 12-cm polycarbonate disc. The original Blu-ray specifications included single-layer discs with 25 GB of storage and dual-layer discs with 50 GB of capacity.

A few years after the original specifications were released, the Blu-ray format expanded to support higher-capacity discs. These so-called BDXL media include triple-layer discs holding 100 GB of data, and even quadruple-layer discs with a massive 128 GB capacity.

While the original Blu-ray format was used for home video releases containing high-quality Full HD streams, larger pressed discs are now used for 4K releases sold under the official "Ultra HD Blu-ray" brand.

Blu-ray was the official media format chosen by Sony for its PlayStation 3 console, and it was eventually adopted by Microsoft as well. Today, aside from the Nintendo Switch, the most powerful consoles from Sony and Microsoft still rely on Blu-ray technology for major game releases and collector's editions.

Although Blu-ray won the last format war, the current market offers little room for optical media or other expensive physical formats. Sony ceased Blu-ray production in 2025, and optical drives are increasingly rare in gaming consoles and PC systems – except in Japan.

Blu-ray is slowly becoming obsolete, yet it still provides the best viewing and listening experience for home media enthusiasts. Personally, I continue to spend a significant – and admittedly excessive – amount of money on both old and new BD/UHBD releases each month, and I plan to keep doing so for years to come.

Image credit: Jason Curtis