Rumor mill: If you're a gamer looking forward to the next generation of graphics cards, be prepared for a long wait. With no GeForce RTX 50 Super series, Nvidia isn't expected to release a new consumer GPU until the second half of 2027. And according to a leaker, AMD's RDNA 5 competition won't land until after the RTX 60 series.

It's not a good time for anyone building a PC. Massive demand from AI companies and data center builders has led to DRAM, NAND, and HBM manufacturing capacity being sold out in advance. It's also affecting graphics cards because GDDR memory shares manufacturing capacity with other types of DRAM and manufacturers are prioritizing AI products.

The memory shortage is being blamed for the rumored timeline of Nvidia's RTX 6000 cards launch. If, as many claim, the cards get here in the second half of 2027, it will mean a 30-month gap between generations – longer than any modern GPU-series release.

We used to have Nvidia's RTX Super line to hold gamers over until the next-gen architectures arrived, but the memory crisis means those cards have been delayed indefinitely. From Team Green's point of view, not only are memory costs too high to warrant a Super-series release, but there's going to be no direct competition from AMD until 2027, which leads us to the latest rumor.

According to Kepler_L2, a long-time leaker with a good track record, AMD will launch its RDNA 5-based consumer graphics cards after Nvidia's RTX 6000 in H2 2027.

Kepler writes that the reason AMD is launching after Nvidia is the latter's margins. The leaker explains that Nvidia could counter almost anything AMD releases by pricing its competing products the same or cheaper.

RDNA 5 GPUs are rumored to be built on TSMC's N3P process, offering potential efficiency and performance gains over RDNA 4. There are also claims of much larger flagship dies with up to 96 compute units (12,288 cores), along with new hardware features that enable better ray-tracing performance and AI-driven rendering. Some say AMD will release products that compete with Nvidia at the high end – i.e., the RTX 6090 – this time around.

A major influence on these rumored release windows and prices will be the state of the memory market come late 2027. Hopefully, things will be better than they are right now, though companies such as Micron have warned that the issues will last beyond 2026.