The big picture: DDR3 launched in 2007, when Intel's Core 2 Extreme and AMD's Phenom X4 were the best consumer processors on the market. The PC hardware scene has come a long way since then, but thanks to the steep spike in DRAM prices, some system builders in China are reportedly turning to decades-old hardware to build new budget-friendly custom computers.

According to a post on the China-based PC hardware forum Board Channels, people looking to build relatively affordable workstations with lots of memory are buying old Intel X99 HEDT motherboards along with DDR3 RAM. These boards natively support DDR4 modules, but Chinese vendors are reportedly selling modified versions that work with both non-ECC and ECC DDR3 memory.

X99 motherboards support up to 128GB of quad-channel DDR4 RAM, but online retailers are listing multiple models supporting up to 256GB of DDR3 memory across eight channels. Most of these boards and memory modules are being sold as part of bundles with Intel 6th- to 9th-gen Core CPUs.

The report claims that demand for motherboards with DDR3 support grew between 100 and 200 percent last year, largely due to soaring DDR5 prices. Some observers believe that the trend could continue in the foreseeable future, as prices are not expected to normalize any time soon.

DDR4 memory saw a temporary surge in demand due to the memory crunch, with some switching to the older platform for new builds to save money. Those with older DDR4 systems are also holding on to their PCs for longer, as the performance gap between DDR4 and DDR5 often does not justify the premium for the latter, especially in budget-friendly PCs.

However, DDR4 prices have also started increasing recently following the surprise rise in demand, making it unattractive for value builds. Manufacturers are also phasing out DDR4 production and allocating their resources to the more lucrative DDR5, driving prices up even further.

Memory prices have seen a steep rise in recent months, driven primarily by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory from AI data centers. The situation has gotten so bad that some high-end server memory kits are now more expensive than Porsches and Range Rovers. With further hikes expected in the near future, analysts believe PC and smartphone prices could jump as much as 8 percent in 2026.