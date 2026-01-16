A hot potato: Generally, there are two big issues where CEOs and pretty much everyone else hold different opinions: working from home and AI. John Gibson, the co-founder and former head of Tripwire Interactive, maker of The Killing Floor series, is one such example. He said that remote work makes people less efficient and creative, and was partly responsible for many game delays since the start of the pandemic.

Gibson is now the owner and founder of Templar Media. The first game it's publishing couldn't be further from the gore-filled horrors of the Killing Floor: an upcoming title called Gate Zero, an adventure game where players travel back in time to explore ancient Judea & Galilee and "experience the Bible firsthand."

In a recent interview with WCCFTech, Gibson spoke about the widespread layoffs and delays that impacted the industry in 2023 and 2024. He says both stem from the pandemic, when studios overhired as demand for home entertainment boomed and working from home became the norm for virtually everyone.

It's no secret that most companies, not just game studios, laid off staff after pandemic-era hiring sprees as demand waned post-Covid-19.

But Gibson's comments on WFH policies are going to cause some arguments. Citing Killing Floor 3, which took five years to make and was released to mixed reviews, he says part of the reason for game delays is remote work.

"While working from home feels great, people are often less efficient and less creative. Some of the greatest ideas in the games I have worked on came from random encounters in the hallway," Gibson said.

"Two people might have different parts of a great idea, chat in the hallway, and create a whole concept for the game."

Gibson added that as part of Templar Media's acquisition of Gate Zero-maker Bible X, the game's core team is relocating to offices in Georgia. He claims that not only will this allow the title to be finished quicker, but it will also result in a more entertaining and fun product for the player.

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The pandemic days when companies promised employees they could work from home permanently feel a long way away. The vast majority of firms have pushed workers to return to the office, often full-time, despite most people saying they would rather quit than go back. The productivity argument, meanwhile, keeps raging, though a majority of employees say they feel more productive at home.

Gibson is no stranger to controversy. He stepped down as Tripwire CEO in late 2021 after stating his support for the Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans abortion after an embryo's heartbeat is detected, except to save the mother's life. The comments led to Chivalry 2-maker Torn Banner Studios, as well as Shipwright Studios, ending their relationships with Tripwire.