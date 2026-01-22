The big picture: Microsoft and Qualcomm have spent the past year and a half promoting a version of Windows designed to run on Arm processors. While most essential applications now support the architecture natively, games continue to lag behind. That may begin to change in 2026, as the release of a native Xbox app and more powerful Arm hardware hint that broader Arm gaming could be on the horizon.

Windows users with Qualcomm Snapdragon laptops can now download an Arm-native version of the Xbox app, which is likely to improve performance. Game support on Windows Arm has progressed significantly since 2024, with further dramatic enhancements likely on the horizon.

Since Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon X Elite lineup in 2024, Arm-based Windows PCs have launched from numerous makers. Key applications such as Google Chrome, Slack, WhatsApp, Adobe Lightroom, and Spotify now run natively, delivering notably better performance than their x86 counterparts running through Microsoft's Prism compatibility layer.

Games, however, still rely on Prism. Qualcomm recently claimed that 90 percent of Windows titles are playable under emulation, while Microsoft says that 85 percent of the PC Game Pass catalog works with Prism – thanks in part to improved AVX and AVX2 support. Anti-cheat systems from Epic Games, Tencent, Roblox, and others also support Arm, leaving EA as the most prominent holdout.

The first native Windows Arm games could arrive as soon as this year, following Microsoft's recent release of its Windows Arm compiler. Major game engines, including Unreal and Unity, already support the instruction set, lowering the barrier for developers.

While Qualcomm has promised improved gaming performance on Snapdragon processors compared to Intel and AMD's mobile chips, Nvidia's expected arrival could accelerate progress significantly.

Nvidia's long-rumored N1X Arm chip could be powering laptops as soon as the first quarter of 2026, including a 20-core CPU model with graphics performance potentially comparable to mid-range RTX GPUs. Additional variants may follow in the second quarter, with a next-generation N2 platform expected in 2027.

Even so, developer enthusiasm for Windows on Arm remains uncertain. The Xbox app is currently the only major game launcher with native Arm support. By contrast, platforms like Steam have already embraced Apple's Arm-based M-series chips. High-profile games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed, Baldur's Gate 3, and Balatro support Apple Silicon – but developers have yet to publicly commit to bringing the same level of support to Windows on Arm.