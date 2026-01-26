DIY: Sony is rumored to launch the so-called PlayStation 6 handheld in late 2027 or early 2028, with production expected to begin in mid-2027. One enterprising modder, however, couldn't wait that long for the official PSP successor and built their own DIY PlayStation handheld using a PS4 Slim motherboard and a custom 3D-printed case.

Created by Redditor WeWillMakeIt, the device can reportedly run all PS4 titles natively – just like the original console – despite its small footprint. It features a 7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1,300 mAh battery, which is said to provide between 2.7 and three hours of runtime at 44 W, or 1.3 to 1.5 hours of gameplay at 88 W.

The DIY handheld uses a modified PS4 Slim motherboard, a redesigned cooling system with active temperature management, and an ESP32 microcontroller running custom firmware. This setup enables real-time temperature monitoring, thermal threshold management, and emergency shutdown, as well as power consumption tracking and battery charging supervision.

Connectivity options are extensive. An HDMI output allows connection to an external TV, while three USB-C ports serve distinct purposes: one for ESP32 configuration and programming, one for charging, and one for a direct connection to a PS4 controller. An additional USB 3.0 port supports external hard drives, and a dedicated port allows gameplay while the device is plugged into AC power.

The modder claims that the device took several months to build and went through multiple revisions, but the final version is stable, fully functional, and safe to use. He described it as a passion project and a "personal engineering challenge," emphasizing that he has no plans to commercialize it.

Gaming handhelds have surged in popularity in recent years, with the Switch 2 becoming the fastest-selling home console launch in the US after its release last June. Other notable handheld consoles currently on the market include the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go.

Even as the handheld gaming sector becomes increasingly crowded with new devices launching nearly every day, Sony is expected to enter the market with its own handheld in the next few years. Unlike the PlayStation Portal, the upcoming device is rumored to be a true portable console, featuring backward compatibility with PS5 and PS4 titles.