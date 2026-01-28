What just happened? Valve Corporation's near-two-decade dominance in PC gaming distribution is now under serious legal scrutiny in the United Kingdom. The company behind Steam is facing a £656 million (about $904 million) class-action lawsuit after a London tribunal cleared the claim to proceed. The case contends that Valve has used its market position to impose unfair pricing rules that harm both developers and consumers.

The lawsuit, filed by digital rights advocate Vicki Shotbolt in 2024, alleges that Valve's control over Steam's terms and conditions has effectively locked players and publishers into its ecosystem. Up to 14 million UK users are represented in the action, which argues they were overcharged for games and downloadable content over several years.

Shotbolt's claim – backed by law firm Milberg London LLP – asserts that Valve's commission model, which can reach 30 percent on game sales, unfairly raises prices and limits competition.

At the heart of the dispute is how Steam's platform architecture ties both sides of its marketplace together. Developers who wish to reach Steam's vast audience are reportedly required to agree not to sell their titles for less on rival platforms or to release them earlier elsewhere.

Meanwhile, players who purchase a game through Steam are required to buy additional content, expansions, or downloadable features through the same storefront. Critics say this "ecosystem lock" gives Valve a de facto monopoly on post-sale spending, from cosmetic upgrades to full expansions.

Valve declined to comment on the legal developments but had initially argued that the case should not move toward trial. The UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal rejected that position earlier this month, allowing the case to continue into its evidentiary phase.

Steam's size underscores the case's potential economic impact. Launched in 2003, the platform now accounts for the overwhelming majority of PC game sales worldwide. Data from VG Insights shows more than 19,000 games were released through Steam in 2025, generating roughly $11.7 billion in revenue.

The legal challenge also resonates beyond the UK. Valve is facing a separate consumer lawsuit in the United States, filed in August 2024, raising similar antitrust concerns. Both cases hinge on whether Steam's pricing structure and distribution terms amount to legitimate platform management or an abuse of market power.

For now, the tribunal's decision does not find Valve guilty but requires one of the gaming industry's biggest players to defend its business model in open court – a proceeding that could reshape digital game retail if the claim succeeds.