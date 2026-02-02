Something to look forward to: Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, but a new report now claims that it might not be the only folding smartphone the company is currently working on. According to a reliable tipster, Cupertino is also developing a clamshell-style iPhone, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip devices.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that the book-style foldable is on track to be released in the second half of this year. He also claimed that the clamshell device will likely be the second foldable in the company's portfolio.

According to Gurman, Apple is betting that the so-called iPhone Fold will be a commercial success, taking the folding form factor mainstream - something Android vendors like Samsung, OnePlus, and Google have failed to do. Once people get used to folding smartphones, Apple believes they will warm up to other form factors, including smaller flip-style devices.

It is worth noting that Apple has yet to confirm plans about a clamshell-style foldable, so despite Gurman's stellar track record, the rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt. Gurman even noted that the "iPhone Flip" is technically still under development and there's no guarantee it will be launched commercially.

Apart from the flip-style foldable, Apple is said to be working on another book-style folding device with a larger footprint than the first-gen iPhone Fold. Gurman did not reveal any technical details about the device, nor did he say when it will make its way to the market. However, he noted that it will be the company's flagship iPhone at launch, sitting just above the original iPhone Fold.

Multiple leaks over the past few weeks have seemingly revealed some of the key specifications of Apple's upcoming folding smartphone. The device is said to feature a 7.58-inch internal display with an under-screen front-facing camera and a 5.25-inch external display with a punch-hole camera. It will reportedly be powered by the A20 Pro chipset.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a folding iPad, but the company is said to have encountered major engineering challenges that could potentially delay its debut until 2029. According to an earlier report by Gurman, the device's fate will depend on whether Apple keeps its weight and cost in check and still come up with a design that proves both functional and durable.