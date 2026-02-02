In a nutshell: Ayaneo is now accepting orders for a new handheld for retro enthusiasts in search of a true 4:3 portable gaming experience. The Ayaneo Pocket S Mini packs a 4.2-inch LCD display (1,280 x 960 resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio) set behind a front glass panel that's mounted to an all-metal CNC-machined middle frame. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform featuring eight Kryo CPU cores alongside Adreno graphics, and is managed by an active cooling system.

Elsewhere, you'll find RGB-lit Hall-effect joysticks and standard Hall-effect triggers for precision control, crystal-textured transparent face buttons, and a 4,700mAh high-capacity battery for "extended" gaming sessions. Ayaneo didn't provide battery life estimates, but the handheld does support PD fast charging to reduce downtime.

The retro portable additionally packs stereo speakers, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Micro SD card slot, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It comes loaded with Ayaneo's custom version of Android, which includes a management hub for games, a custom desktop environment, and even the option to tinker with advanced settings like performance modes and device spoofing.

Ayaneo's latest measures 167.1mm x 77.85mm x 18.5mm and tips the scales at 305g.

The Ayaneo Pocket S Mini is offered in a variety of colorways, configurations, and price points. Early bird pricing for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of local storage is set at $319 in your choice of white or black. You can get a beefier variant with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage for $399, or go all out for the flagship model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of space for $479.

Opting for the top-tier variant is the only way to secure the Retro Power colorway, which looks to be inspired by the original Nintendo Famicom.

It's worth reiterating that these are early bird prices, and we don't know when Ayaneo will switch to its long-term MSRP. Once early bird pricing expires, each tier will be $80 more expensive.