In a nutshell: Ayaneo is now accepting orders for a new handheld for retro enthusiasts in search of a true 4:3 portable gaming experience. The Ayaneo Pocket S Mini packs a 4.2-inch LCD display (1,280 x 960 resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio) set behind a front glass panel that's mounted to an all-metal CNC-machined middle frame. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform featuring eight Kryo CPU cores alongside Adreno graphics, and is managed by an active cooling system.

Elsewhere, you'll find RGB-lit Hall-effect joysticks and standard Hall-effect triggers for precision control, crystal-textured transparent face buttons, and a 4,700mAh high-capacity battery for "extended" gaming sessions. Ayaneo didn't provide battery life estimates, but the handheld does support PD fast charging to reduce downtime.

The retro portable additionally packs stereo speakers, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Micro SD card slot, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It comes loaded with Ayaneo's custom version of Android, which includes a management hub for games, a custom desktop environment, and even the option to tinker with advanced settings like performance modes and device spoofing.

Ayaneo's latest measures 167.1mm x 77.85mm x 18.5mm and tips the scales at 305g.

The Ayaneo Pocket S Mini is offered in a variety of colorways, configurations, and price points. Early bird pricing for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of local storage is set at $319 in your choice of white or black. You can get a beefier variant with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage for $399, or go all out for the flagship model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of space for $479.

Opting for the top-tier variant is the only way to secure the Retro Power colorway, which looks to be inspired by the original Nintendo Famicom.

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It's worth reiterating that these are early bird prices, and we don't know when Ayaneo will switch to its long-term MSRP. Once early bird pricing expires, each tier will be $80 more expensive.