A hot potato: Ubisoft, a company that doesn't need any more reasons for people to hate it, has fired an employee days after he was punished for criticising its return to office (RTO) mandate. The news comes as the French gaming giant deals with massive internal upheaval and international strikes by workers.

David Michaud-Cromp, level design team lead at Ubisoft Montreal, says he was placed on unpaid disciplinary suspension last week for publicly speaking out against the company's RTO plans. Ubisoft is forcing employees back into the office full-time five days per week, with a limited number of annual remote work days on offer.

In a new LinkedIn post, Michaud-Cromp writes that he has been "terminated by Ubisoft, effective immediately."

"This was not my decision. I won't be discussing internal details or circumstances."

When asked about why Michaud-Cromp was fired, Ubisoft told Kotaku, "Sharing feedback or opinions respectfully does not lead to a dismissal. We have a clear Code of Conduct that outlines our shared expectations for working together safely and respectfully, which employees review and sign each year."

Michaud-Cromp told the publication that remote work can be a great way of collaborating and making games while offering unique benefits, such as allowing less vocal teammates to be heard. The dev did admit that some activities, such as brainstorming, onboarding, and mentoring, are often better suited for office environments.

Working from home has been one of the tech industry's most controversial topics since the end of the pandemic. Most big companies now require workers to come into the office for 2 or 3 days per week at least, though many are now reverting to their pre-Covid-era full-time hours.

A viral video in December illustrated how people feel about the subject by asking if they'd rather work in a full-time office job with a $240,000 salary, or have a $120,000 job that's fully remote.

Ubisoft announced in late January that it will restructure its internal operations in the coming months, refocusing its strategy around open-world games, live-service titles, and player-facing generative AI. The changes include delays to seven projects and the cancellation of six others, among them Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

The restructuring will see studios in Halifax and Stockholm closed, which means job losses. The company is also trying to make 200 people at its headquarters in France quit voluntarily. All this is in addition to the new RTO mandate.

Ubisoft staff were, unsurprisingly, angry at their employer's actions. In the wake of the restructuring announcement, five unions representing workers called for a massive international strike on February 10, 11, and 12.