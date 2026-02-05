The big picture: Pricing has been the most critical unanswered question surrounding Valve's upcoming mini-PC and VR headset, the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. Concern has only grown since memory shortages have driven up the prices of numerous devices in recent weeks. With no end to the crisis in sight, Valve has finally admitted that the situation is complicating its roadmap.

In its first hardware-related blog post since announcing the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller 2 in November, Valve confirmed that it has internally delayed the upcoming devices. The three products were set to debut sometime before the end of March, but Valve and its hardware partner, AMD, recently extended the window to the first half of 2026.

As many observers feared, shifting memory costs, which have skyrocketed, are the primary cause. Over the past several weeks, DRAM and NAND manufacturers have diverted their production capacity toward AI data centers to satisfy the generative AI industry's expanding demand for silicon, causing prices for RAM and digital storage to increase drastically and pushing hardware manufacturers to raise prices.

The Steam Machine's pricing has been a point of concern since Valve unveiled the Linux gaming PC. Although its performance roughly resembles that of the standard-model PlayStation 5, Valve has indicated that its price will instead reflect that of equivalent PCs, suggesting it might be hundreds of dollars more expensive than Sony's console.

That was before demand from AI data centers inflated the cost of the RAM that Valve must source for the Steam Machine. The company stated that it originally intended to reveal the prices and release dates for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame by now, but must instead revise these details.

The company also revealed several new performance and functionality details. Addressing fears about the Steam Machine's hardware specs, Valve reiterated that it achieves 60fps in 4K in the majority of Steam games with FSR. However, some may have to rely on VRR, switch to lower frame rates, and upscale from an internal resolution of 1080p. The company will attempt to optimize upscaling and ray tracing performance in its drivers.

Valve also confirmed that it is working to enable VRR through HDMI, which SteamOS and Arch Linux currently do not support. Users will be able to upgrade the Steam Machine's storage and RAM, and third-party manufacturers can design and sell alternate faceplates.

The company also answered a few questions about the Steam Frame. Users with glasses probably shouldn't worry, as bespectacled Valve employees have tested the device without issue; however, the company is considering offering prescription lens inserts. Furthermore, the VR headset's built-in internet browser should support various streaming services in theater mode, and foveated streaming will minimize wireless bandwidth usage across all software.

Moreover, Valve Index owners will continue receiving ongoing support. Although the Steam Frame will not officially support the older headset's base stations, its modular nature might eventually enable third-party accessories to that end.