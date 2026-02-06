Recap: Nvidia recently introduced DLSS 4.5, which significantly improves upscaling image quality – though not without caveats. When the company unveiled the update at CES, it also promised to release new multi-frame generation features soon. Now, it has revealed a more concrete launch window.

The GPU manufacturer offered news outlets another opportunity to examine its upcoming motion clarity technologies in Munich this week. It confirmed to Hardwareluxx that owners of RTX 50 series graphics cards can begin using 6x multi-frame generation and dynamic multi-frame generation beginning in April.

While employing frame generation to double perceived frame rates is often useful on 120Hz monitors and TVs, 3x and 4x MFG, which Nvidia introduced with the RTX 50 series, only maintain tolerable input lag at higher refresh rates, such as 240Hz. Presumably, 6x MFG will only be helpful at rates above 360Hz, but ultra-high-refresh-rate monitors are gaining popularity among hardcore gamers. The update might enable demanding games to max out their refresh rate limits more easily.

Furthermore, making frame rates such as 300fps more attainable puts more games within range of G-Sync Pulsar, which Nvidia also demonstrated in Munich. The company previously explained that the feature uses advanced strobing to give 300Hz IPS monitors motion clarity normally only achievable at 1,000Hz. At the latest showcase, Nvidia admitted that overcoming technical hurdles and determining the proper system requirements for Pulsar took longer than anticipated.

However, dynamic MFG will likely be more helpful for those who are already implementing 3x or 4x MFG. Instead of requiring users to manually set the number of AI-interpolated frames for each rendered frame, dynamic MFG automatically determines the multiplication factor based on rendering load.

Also Read – Nvidia DLSS 4.5 vs DLSS 4: Good But Not Flawless

Users set a target frame rate, which might be the display's refresh limit, and DLSS interpolates only as many frames as necessary to reach this figure. According to Hardwareluxx, shifting between different MFG modes takes only moments and can sometimes occur multiple times per second. Nvidia's demonstration, which used The Outer Worlds 2, looked perfectly smooth.

The company recently began allowing users to choose between DLSS 4 and its successor, DLSS 4.5. The shift is not automatic because the newer version is not a universal improvement.

Certain visual elements introduce new artifacts compared to DLSS 4, and version 4.5 is more demanding, especially when activated on RTX 20 and 30 series GPUs. However, TechSpot's benchmark ultimately determined that the update is a net win, particularly at lower internal resolutions.