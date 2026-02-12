Highly anticipated: AMD's long-planned move toward fully open-source firmware is underway, as Polish consultancy 3mdeb begins testing the company's new openSIL framework on a consumer motherboard – the MSI B850-P Pro. The work marks the first attempt to bring AMD's forthcoming firmware design to a desktop product ahead of its official release with the Zen 6 generation.

This early implementation is purely experimental. 3mdeb describes it as a proof of concept rather than a stable release, noting that it's not suitable for production systems. Yet the project gives firmware developers a rare opportunity to see how AMD's next-generation silicon initialization layer operates in practice before it replaces the long-running AGESA architecture.

AMD introduced openSIL to overhaul how its processors handle fundamental boot procedures – the stage where a motherboard brings vital components like the CPU, memory, and chipset online. These routines are part of a broader firmware stack that communicates directly with host firmware such as UEFI or Coreboot. In this test build, 3mdeb is working within the Coreboot ecosystem, using prior groundwork from AMD's Epyc-based server boards as a template.

That earlier work focused on the Gigabyte MZ33-AR1, a server motherboard supporting AMD's Epyc 9005 "Turin" processors. AMD released openSIL initialization code for those server chips before doing so for desktop processors, meaning developers could port portions of that codebase to the MSI platform with fewer unknowns.

The result is a partial integration of openSIL and Coreboot on a consumer board – something enthusiasts can experiment with even though official support isn't yet listed in Coreboot.

The shift from AGESA to openSIL represents more than just a firmware update. AMD's AGESA has been criticized for its closed-source nature, which kept much of the platform inaccessible for inspection or modification. That opacity limited security auditing and independent debugging – problems that openSIL is designed to fix.

By making the silicon initialization code open source, AMD allows developers to review and improve the firmware layer that governs hardware bring-up.

In addition to its openness, AMD has said openSIL will be more modular and lightweight than AGESA. Unlike AGESA, which was built tightly around UEFI, openSIL is designed to work with a range of host firmware frameworks, improving its flexibility in open-source environments such as Coreboot.

For most users, there's little practical reason to install the current proof-of-concept version. Support for the MSI B850-P Pro is still incomplete, and firmware stability remains in early testing. But for developers and firmware researchers, this is a significant milestone.