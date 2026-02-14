The Scam Bubble: Memory prices are soaring, and scammers are following the money. With DDR5 and other DRAM products commanding record premiums, fraudsters are increasingly targeting memory buyers with convincing fakes. Corsair's latest packaging overhaul is designed to raise the bar, at least a little.

Earlier this month, Corsair rolled out a new packaging design for select DDR5 products. The shift reflects a market under strain: chipmakers are posting record revenues, while downstream customers are grappling with shortages, inflated prices, and a surge in fraudulent sales. Improving security and "transparency" around what's actually in the box has become less of a branding exercise and more of a necessity.

The ongoing memory crunch has produced some ugly side effects. Reports of predatory scams are rising, with unscrupulous sellers shipping obsolete DDR2 modules disguised as modern DDR5. At the same time, large IT players are absorbing much of the world's DRAM and NAND flash output, tightening supply and pushing prices even higher.

Corsair has been using its new package design since January, across all the Vengeance DDR5 memory SKUs sold in 2-module configurations. The design replaces the old cardboard boxes with a sealed plastic clamshell box, which is also made from recycled material. Furthermore, the new packaging provides a convenient degree of protection against electrostatic discharge.

The key change, though, is transparency. The clear clamshell allows buyers to see the actual memory modules before opening the box, making it far easier to verify that the contents are genuine DDR5 sticks rather than swapped or counterfeit hardware. Corsair says the design also makes legitimate returns simpler and more trustworthy.

To further deter tampering, the packaging includes a mid-section label that tears when opened. That makes it far more difficult for scammers to remove authentic modules, replace them with fakes, and reseal the package for resale.

Corsair notes that the stakes are high enough that even Light Enhancement Kits (LEK) – nonfunctional dummy modules meant purely for aesthetics – are being passed off as real RAM. With DDR5 prices soaring, the company argues that stronger physical safeguards are no longer optional.

The new see-through plastic box won't be used on every Corsair memory product. For SKUs that still ship in traditional cardboard boxes, the company says additional security labels will be included to provide a similar level of protection. In a market where a convincing box can be half the scam, Corsair is betting that seeing the hardware itself will make all the difference.