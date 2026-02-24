Highly anticipated: Given the enormous secrecy and security surrounding GTA 6's development – and the prior leaks – Rockstar is apparently taking extreme measures to identify those who spread company secrets. This includes deliberately releasing misinformation so it can catch the leakers.

The most anticipated game in recent memory, Grand Theft Auto 6, finally arrives on November 19 – barring any more unexpected delays.

We usually see a deluge of leaks as a big release approaches, but nothing of note has emerged from Rockstar's studios recently.

According to some gaming industry insiders, this is because Rockstar is currently "locked up like Area 51," making it impossible to acquire any intel.

When asked about rumors that Rockstar sometimes spreads misinformation to catch leakers, Reece "KiwiTalkz" Reilly said this is "100% true."

They added that the company deliberately spreads false info sometimes to catch leakers.



Via insiders Reece Reilly and Ghost of Hope pic.twitter.com/8BKo026Oxz – GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 23, 2026

Seeding slightly different, traceable information to different people and seeing which version surfaces publicly is something other game companies are rumored to practice.

The method often involves each tester, contractor, or partner receiving a different version of non-critical information. An example could be different mission names or slightly altered map landmarks. If one specific detail appears online, the company can trace it back to the recipient. Similar techniques are used in publishing, film production, and even government communications.

Rockstar has good reason to be extremely cautious when it comes to GTA 6 leaks. The infamous 2022 leak that included more than 90 pieces of footage from the game was one of the biggest in gaming history. The hacker responsible, who was 18 at the time, was later sentenced to indefinite imprisonment inside a secure hospital.

Also read: The Most Anticipated PC Games of 2026

In February 2024, Rockstar told employees that they would soon have to return to the office full-time. While many companies were doing the same thing on the grounds that it improves productivity, Rockstar's reasoning was that it would minimize the risk of more GTA 6 leaks.

More recently, Rockstar said that the reason it fired dozens of employees late last year was not because they were trying to unionize, as is claimed, but because they were distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum.

While console owners will be playing GTA 6 later this year – again, assuming there are no new delays – a PC version has yet to be confirmed. Hopefully, we won't be waiting the nearly two years it took for GTA V to arrive on PC following the console release.