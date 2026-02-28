Cutting corners: As the ongoing AI-fueled memory shortages raise hardware prices, options for ultra-budget laptops are becoming limited. Some manufacturers and resellers appear to be taking advantage of the desperation in the sub-$500 segment with deceptive advertising, often including OneDrive trials in their storage specifications. Many also skimp on processors, screen resolution, and RAM when better deals show that this is unnecessary.

Redditor "bmr99" spotted several Amazon pages for HP laptops advertised as including 1.2TB of storage, but they actually combine 128GB internal SSDs with free one-year OneDrive cloud storage trials. All of the examples also include dangerously low-end specs while attempting to boost interest with steep temporary discounts.

While cloud storage is useful, many advise against using it as primary storage outside of cloud-based operating systems. OneDrive offers only a few gigabytes of storage before requiring a paid subscription, and the cost could quickly negate any savings from purchasing a cheap device.

Even when the advertised storage is physical, Wired recently issued a warning about the rising prevalence of ultra-budget laptops – usually but not exclusively from HP – that substitute SSDs with eMMC storage and even SD cards. These devices, also sold for around $500 and in some cases even $250, might include as little as 64GB of slow eMMC storage and a 128GB SD card.

Laptops with pitiful storage options might be growing more common due to the ongoing DRAM and NAND shortages, as memory manufacturers prioritize supplying AI data centers over consumer products. PC and component manufacturers have announced price hikes in response, potentially leaving a void in the ultra-budget market that is being filled with lower-quality devices.

These laptops are often mediocre in ways beyond deceptive storage specifications. For example, most are only 1,366 x 768 – an extremely low resolution for a PC sold in 2026. Some are powered by Intel Celeron CPUs that struggle to run Windows 11, and restrict users to Windows 11 S, which does not allow downloading software via web browsers. Wired notes that the devices are often outdated stock that inflate their user scores with reviews from several years ago.

These devices often float to the top of Amazon and Google results under search terms such as "best laptops." Consulting lists from professional reviewers will usually yield better devices and deals. For example, TechSpot's current budget laptop choice, the 2023 Acer Aspire 5, is just $384 as of this writing and includes far better specs than the laptops mentioned above, with a 1200p screen, a relatively recent Core-i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, USB4, Thunderbolt 4, and 8GB of DDR5 RAM.

The 2025 version, with a Core Ultra 5 226V CPU and a more comfortable 16GB, is currently just $499. Apple is also set to unveil a new, ultra-budget MacBook next week, but the Cupertino giant's definition of "ultra-budget" remains unclear.

Still, finding similarly priced PCs with decent specs might soon become more difficult, as manufacturers and analysts predict that the memory crisis could persist through 2027 or 2028. Gartner recently warned that the sub-$500 entry-level PC might disappear by 2028.

Depending on their needs, customers with tight budgets should also consider whether they need Windows devices at all. Chromebooks are often far cheaper and handle low-end tasks such as web browsing, e-mail, and word processing just fine. A cheap tablet combined with a budget Bluetooth keyboard and mouse might also suffice.